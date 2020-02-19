Caroline Flack's family release unpublished Instagram post written by her days before death

Caroline Flack's family released an unpublished Instagram message. Picture: PA Images

Caroline Flack's mother has said she wants her daughter's 'little voice to be heard'.

Caroline Flack's family have released an unpublished Instagram message that she wrote days before her death.

In the post, the Love Island star said that her "whole world and future” was taken away after she was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

Her mum Chris shared the words, which Caroline had been advised not to publish, through the Eastern Daily Press, explaining that her family wanted "people to read it”.

The post starts: “On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend.

“Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.

Caroline Flack was found dead on Saturday. Picture: PA Images

“I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is ... It was an accident."

The Love Island star continued: "I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

"But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.”

She said that “the blood that someone sold to a newspaper was MY blood”, adding it was “something very sad and very personal.”

The heartbreaking message finished: "I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

"I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

“I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

“I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back'. I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back.”

Caroline’s mother said she wanted her daughter to ‘have her little voice heard’, explaining to the Eastern Daily Press: "Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard," she said, according to the paper.

"So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.

"Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her."

Caroline was tragically found dead in her east London flat on Saturday.

The late star’s boyfriend Lewis later shared a heartbreaking tribute to the presenter, in which he promised to be her voice.

He said: “My heart is broken we had something so special.

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

Lewis, 27, added: “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart.”

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.