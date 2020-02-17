Ashley Roberts breaks down in tears as she shares touching tribute to Caroline Flack

17 February 2020, 09:20

Ashley Roberts has said her prayers go out to Caroline Flack's family.

Ashley Roberts paid an emotional tribute to Caroline Flack on Heart Breakfast this morning.

The Pussycat Dolls star broke down in tears as she spoke of the Love Island star who was tragically found dead in her flat on Saturday.

Speaking to JK and Kelly Brook during Monday morning’s show, Ashley said: “For those of us who knew her this has been very surreal.”

She then went on to reference Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s tribute to Caroline during Dancing On Ice, as well as Joe Swash’s poignant message to her.

Caroline Flack was found dead in her home in London
Caroline Flack was found dead in her home in London. Picture: PA Images

As she began to cry, Ashley continued: “It’s hard to think anything good can come of this, but if anything it puts the spotlight back on how we treat each other.

Read More: Paddy McGuinness shares final messages with Caroline Flack to urge people to ‘check on their friends’

“Having survived this first hand with my family, I can’t imagine what her family are going through at this time. Just be kind to each other, our hearts and prayers go out to her.”

The 38-year-old added: “We love you Caroline.”

Ashley has since shared a sweet message with her friend on social media.

Read More: Phillip Schofield cries as Holly Willoughby pleads for 'kindness' during Dancing On Ice tribute to Caroline Flack

Alongside a selection of photos of the pair together, she wrote: “It’s taken me a few days to wrap my head and heart around what’s happened. I still don’t have the right words. May you Rest In Peace sweet Caroline. I can hear your infectious laugh and imagine you dancing. My prayers and heart goes out to her and her family. #bekind.”

Olly Murs also paid tribute to Caroline after she took her own life on Saturday.

He wrote on his social media: "From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra.

"We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again.

After admitting he "hasn't stopped crying since the news," Olly continued: "I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend.

"I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have."

The Voice judge finally added: "We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again.

"This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols 💔🙏🏻😖"

Her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, also shared a beautiful tribute to Caroline on his on Instagram.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.

