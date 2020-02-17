Paddy McGuinness shares final messages with Caroline Flack to urge people to ‘check on their friends’

Paddy McGuiness has paid tribute to Caroline Flack after she was tragically found dead aged 40.

Paddy McGuinness has shared final text messages with Love Island star Caroline Flack.

Paddy, 40, shared screenshots of a conversation they shared last year following the shock news Caroline was found dead in her London flat on Saturday.

The brief conversation took place just after Christmas, with Paddy telling her: "Bit of time out and you'll be good to go Flack."

Replying, Caroline said: "Thanks for reaching out xx."

Alongside the screenshots, the Top Gear host urged his 1.3 million Instagram followers to look out for their loved ones. 

He wrote: "Such a shame. We're all fragile and we all need an arm around the shoulder and some reassurance from time to time.

"Check in on your friends and family. Rest peacefully Caroline. #ripcarolineflack."

Fans have been quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “Oh gosh ❤️❤️ something needs to be done.”

“Rip angel ❤️😥,” said another, while his wife Christine simply added three red love hearts. 

On Saturday evening, ITV confirmed the tragic news that Caroline had been found dead.

A statement read: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Caroline’s boyfriend Lewis later shared a heartbreaking tribute to the presenter, in which he promised to be her voice.

He said: “My heart is broken we had something so special. 

“I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.”

Lewis, 27, added: “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart.”

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.

