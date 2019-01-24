Caroline Flack, Katie Price and Love Island stars lead celebrity tributes to Malin Andersson's tragic daughter

Malin's baby sadly died four weeks after being born premature. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Malin Andersson announced the death of her baby Consy on Instagram yesterday. She's also shared a poignant poem on her Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter.

Love Island star Malin Andersson announced the tragic death of her daughter Consy, who was born seven weeks premature, on social media yesterday.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the baby, she wrote: "Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her. Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you.

"I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. ❤️😞 My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 🙏🏽 23/12/18-22/01/19."

Consy was named after Malin's mother, who sadly died of cancer in 2017.

Love Island host Caroline Flack was among the many celebrities paying tribute to Malin, writing: "I am so impossibly sad for you @MissMalinSara. I’m sending love and prayers".

I am so impossibly sad for you @MissMalinSara . I’m sending love and prayers ❤️ — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) January 23, 2019

Other celebrities paying tribute in the comment section of Malin's Instagram post include Katie Price, Kady McDermott and Rykard Jenkins.

Katie Price wrote: "I'm genuinely sorry for your loss no words I can say as I know how hard it is with a baby in intensive care but never imagined this would happen with you both, big hugs and love to you both and your family and know your mum will be with Consy. Be strong."

Celebrities flocked to the comments to pay tribute to Consy. Picture: Instagram

Malin's Love Island series two co-star Rykard Jenkins added: "There's no words. Consy is in Paradise now. Please know you have friends out here & we love you."

TOWIE star Ferne McCann wrote: "Malin I am so so sorry to hear about little Consy. There are no words stay strong. Sending all my love".

Tyla Carr wrote: "I'm so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine what you're going through x".

Jess Wright commented: Malin there are no words. No one should have to endure this I am so so sorry & sending all the love in my heart to you at this time. I'm so so sorry. Stay strong and she is now with your mum x x".

Consy was seven weeks early and sadly died four weeks after being born due to complications. Picture: Instagram

Jess Impiazzi said: "I'm so terrible sorry to hear this! No amount of love I send will make it better but please know you're in my thoughts and prayers".

Kady McDermott, who also starred alongside Malin in Love Island, wrote: "I'm so sorry Malin for your loss stay strong I'm sending all my love".

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan commented: "Thinking of you so sorry for your loss".

Malin has now taken to her Instagram story to share a poem written by Amy Farquhar.

It includes the words: "I know how much that I am wanted/I feel so very blessed /Of all the mummy's in all the world/I got the very best!"

Malin paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Our thoughts are with Malin at this tragic time.

