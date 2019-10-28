Charley Webb reveals she's storing her baby son Ace's stem cells in emotional post

28 October 2019, 12:40 | Updated: 28 October 2019, 16:46

Charley Webb is storing her baby son's stem cells
Charley Webb is storing her baby son's stem cells. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The Emmerdale actress welcomed baby Ace into the world in July of this year

Charley Webb has revealed that she's storing her baby son Ace's stem cells in an emotional Instagram post.

Sharing an adorable photo of the tot, who she shares with her husband Matthew Wolfenden, she wrote: "We decided to store Ace’s stem cells. As parents every single one of us wants to do what’s best for our children. When I was pregnant, I heard about the possibility of collecting and storing my baby's umbilical cord stem cells, which could then be used in the future should they be needed for treatment (I hope with every part of me we never need it).

View this post on Instagram

We decided to store Ace’s stem cells. As parents every single one of us wants to do what’s best for our children. When I was pregnant, I heard about the possibility of collecting and storing my baby's umbilical cord stem cells, which could then be used in the future should they be needed for treatment (I hope with every part of me we never need it). After researching, we learned that the baby's umbilical cord is a valuable source of stem cells, and these cells can be collected at birth and stored. These could then be used as a crucial part of treating or curing an illness. Currently, there are over 80 diseases cord blood stem cells can treat. I decided to use Smart Cells to store the stem cells: the process was easy (genuinely) and they organised everything. Like I said, we hope we never need to use them, but it's comforting to know that we have them stored if we ever do. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m so grateful we were able to do this. Xx

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

"After researching, we learned that the baby's umbilical cord is a valuable source of stem cells, and these cells can be collected at birth and stored.

"These could then be used as a crucial part of treating or curing an illness. Currently, there are over 80 diseases cord blood stem cells can treat. I decided to use Smart Cells to store the stem cells: the process was easy (genuinely) and they organised everything.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

"Like I said, we hope we never need to use them, but it's comforting to know that we have them stored if we ever do. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m so grateful we were able to do this. Xx".

Many parents rushed to voice their approval, with one commenting: "Amazing! Such an important thing and I think every parent should consider doing this as it may save a life so respect for you. And Ace is so cute."

