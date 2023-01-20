Chloe Madeley 'extremely worried' as baby daughter rushed to hospital twice in a week

20 January 2023, 06:17 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 08:14

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Chloe Madeley has to take her five-month-old baby to hospital after fearing she had sepsis and meningitis.

Chloe Madeley has opened up about her ‘hard five days’ after her daughter fell ill.

The mum-of-one said she was left worried when she was forced to take her five-month-old Bodhi to hospital twice in one week.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Chloe, who’s the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, revealed Bodhi was finally back home.

She has now reassured her followers that her little one is on the mend after developing a strain of flu.

“My little love has been very poorly this week,” she said alongside a sweet black and white video.

“2 trips to hospital and a lot of tears. Her temperature went from 39.8° on Saturday morning to 34° on Sunday night, so I was extremely worried about meningitis and sepsis, but blood tests show its just the Flu Type A Virus.

“I say just, wow has she been unwell. Has anyone else had their little one’s temp drop that low with flu virus? Im still a bit confused as to how / why that happened.”

Chloe went on to say she is ‘amazed’ by how much the worry has ‘impacted her sleep and work load’, as she continued: “I just want to say to any and all mothers out there who have to make these kinds of trips and deal with these kinds of things on a regular basis, that I am in AWE of you.

Chloe Madeley has opened up about her daughter
Chloe Madeley has opened up about her daughter. Picture: Instagram

“That you are real life superheroes. That you amaze me. And also to the doctors and nurses pulling the graveyard shifts in paediatric A&E, thank you, you are the best of us ❤️”.

Chloe's fans were quick to share their support, as one wrote: “Oh Chloe I’m so sorry hear that. It’s terrifying and exhausting when they’re poorly. Hope she’s on the mend. Look after yourselves xx"

"Big hugs to you both, Chloe, I hope Bodhi's soon 100 per cent,” said another.

A third added: “Thank god for our brilliant Doctors & Nurses. Horrible first time our babies are ill. Wishing her well and you some sleep xxx”.

Chloe Madeley's daughter Bohdi is six months old
Chloe Madeley's daughter Bohdi is six months old. Picture: Instagram

Chloe and husband James Haskell welcomed their first child in August last year and revealed the news on Instagram.

She said at the time: "Our daughter, Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell.

"Born 10.08.22 at 8:36am. A love that escapes all words, and the best thing that has ever happened to me.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart @jameshaskell for going on this adventure with me."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sainsbury's has some big changes coming to their supermarkets

Lloyds Pharmacy to close in 237 Sainsburys stores

News

Zara is a Love Island bombshell

Inside Love Island star Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown's famous past

TV & Movies

Olivia Hawkins has previously starred in EastEnders

Love Island's Olivia Hawkins makes unexpected EastEnders appearance while in villa

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Love Island's Kai Fagan

Love Island Kai Fagan: Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon fans think they know her baby's gender

Stacey Solomon fans 'work out' baby's gender after spotting 'clue' in latest photo

Will Young is in the Love Island 2023 cast

Who is Love Island farmer Will Young? Age, career and famous TikTok revealed

TV & Movies

Tom Clare has joined the Love Island 2023 line up

Who is Love Island bombshell Tom Clare? Football team, height and famous sister revealed

TV & Movies

Mark Wright broke down in tears on This Morning

Mark Wright breaks down in tears as he recalls moment he battled to save man’s life

TV & Movies

Katie Price has opened up about her son Harvey

Katie Price hits back at trolls as she reveals son Harvey has a girlfriend

A British Airways steward accidentally released the slide

BA steward accidentally activates emergency slide on first day at work

Lifestyle

Mark Labbett has been praised for his gesture on The Chase

The Chase fans praise Mark Labbett's gesture to partially blind contestant

TV & Movies

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

The woman shared her story to TikTok

'My midwife laughed at my baby name with the woman on the bed next to me'

Lifestyle

Lana Jenkins split her skirt on the show

Love Island fans in hysterics as Lana Jenkins skirt splits during challenge

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm could be cancelled following Jeremy's comments about Meghan Markle

Clarkson's Farm 'to be cancelled' following Jeremy Clarkson's comments about Meghan Markle