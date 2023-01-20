Chloe Madeley 'extremely worried' as baby daughter rushed to hospital twice in a week

Chloe Madeley has to take her five-month-old baby to hospital after fearing she had sepsis and meningitis.

Chloe Madeley has opened up about her ‘hard five days’ after her daughter fell ill.

The mum-of-one said she was left worried when she was forced to take her five-month-old Bodhi to hospital twice in one week.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Chloe, who’s the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, revealed Bodhi was finally back home.

She has now reassured her followers that her little one is on the mend after developing a strain of flu.

“My little love has been very poorly this week,” she said alongside a sweet black and white video.

“2 trips to hospital and a lot of tears. Her temperature went from 39.8° on Saturday morning to 34° on Sunday night, so I was extremely worried about meningitis and sepsis, but blood tests show its just the Flu Type A Virus.

“I say just, wow has she been unwell. Has anyone else had their little one’s temp drop that low with flu virus? Im still a bit confused as to how / why that happened.”

Chloe went on to say she is ‘amazed’ by how much the worry has ‘impacted her sleep and work load’, as she continued: “I just want to say to any and all mothers out there who have to make these kinds of trips and deal with these kinds of things on a regular basis, that I am in AWE of you.

Chloe Madeley has opened up about her daughter. Picture: Instagram

“That you are real life superheroes. That you amaze me. And also to the doctors and nurses pulling the graveyard shifts in paediatric A&E, thank you, you are the best of us ❤️”.

Chloe's fans were quick to share their support, as one wrote: “Oh Chloe I’m so sorry hear that. It’s terrifying and exhausting when they’re poorly. Hope she’s on the mend. Look after yourselves xx"

"Big hugs to you both, Chloe, I hope Bodhi's soon 100 per cent,” said another.

A third added: “Thank god for our brilliant Doctors & Nurses. Horrible first time our babies are ill. Wishing her well and you some sleep xxx”.

Chloe Madeley's daughter Bohdi is six months old. Picture: Instagram

Chloe and husband James Haskell welcomed their first child in August last year and revealed the news on Instagram.

She said at the time: "Our daughter, Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell.

"Born 10.08.22 at 8:36am. A love that escapes all words, and the best thing that has ever happened to me.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart @jameshaskell for going on this adventure with me."

