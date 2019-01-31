Who is Winterwatch presenter Chris Packham? Girlfriend, age and autism diagnosis

Winterwatch 2019 is on every night this week on BBC Two - but who is host Chris Packham? Let's get to know the presenter

Winterwatch, the children's winter wildlife programme airing every night this week on BBC Two, continues tonight - set in Cairngorms National Park in Scotland and hosted by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke.

Who is Chris Packham? What's his age?

Chris, 57, was born in Southampton in 1961. He is an English naturalist, nature photographer, author and presenter.

As well as Winterwatch, he also presented CBBC children's nature series The Really Wild Show from 1986 to 1995.

He also presents Springwatch and Autumnwatch, as well as Winterwatch. He said of Winterwatch series seven: “Scotland - land of the brave, home of the wild and hope for the UK’s wildlife.

“This is the happening zone in conservation and home to the most amazing diversity of sexy species. I can’t wait.

“One of the things that Winterwatch and Springwatch achieve is to engage people with the wildlife in their backyards.“

Who is Chris Packham's girlfriend?

Chris is in a relationship with Charlotte Corney, who owns the Isle Of Wight Zoo. They have been together for 10 years, but live separately.

Chris Packham's autism diagnosis

Chris was diagnosed with Asperger's after seeing a therapist in his 40s. He has also featured in a documentary - Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me - about the condition.

Speaking to Radio Times about his autism, he said: “There’s a tremendous amount I like about having Asperger’s. I can remember things. You don’t want to play me at Trivial Pursuit. It’s just retentive memory, not intelligence, but if I’ve read it, I can regurgitate it.

“If there were a cure for Asperger’s, I don’t know if I’d want it. Humanity has prospered because of people with autistic traits. Without them, we wouldn’t have put man on the Moon or be running software programs. If we wiped out all the autistic people on the planet, I don’t know how much longer the human race would last.

“I hope the documentary will show that Asperger’s is something other than a total handicap. And of course I want it to help younger people with Asperger’s, who become inordinately depressed and sadly often suicidal. They’re incredibly creative with enormously interesting mindsets, locked away in a bedroom on their own, lonely kids in a very bad place.”

When is Winterwatch on TV?

Winterwatch is on every night this week at 8PM on BBC Two

When is the last episode of Winterwatch 2019?

The last episode will air tomorrow (Friday 1 February).