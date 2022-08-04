Chrissy Teigen expecting another baby with husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share her pregnancy news.

Chrissy Teigen has announced the wonderful news that she and husband John Legend are expecting another baby.

The US model, 36, shared two pregnancy photos to Instagram alongside the caption: "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

The news comes two years after Chrissy tragically lost her son Jack during pregnancy. She previously described the loss as "the greatest pain I could ever imagine".

Chrissy and John are parents to Luna and Miles. Picture: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

At the time, she said that she and John were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before".

The couple are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.