Chrissy Teigen expecting another baby with husband John Legend

4 August 2022, 12:19 | Updated: 4 August 2022, 12:32

Chrissy Teigen is expecting a baby
Chrissy Teigen is expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share her pregnancy news.

Chrissy Teigen has announced the wonderful news that she and husband John Legend are expecting another baby.

Watch on Global Player: Brad Pitt reveals he sent Aaron Taylor-Johnson to A&E with Bullet Train fight scene

The US model, 36, shared two pregnancy photos to Instagram alongside the caption: "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

The news comes two years after Chrissy tragically lost her son Jack during pregnancy. She previously described the loss as "the greatest pain I could ever imagine".

Chrissy and John are parents to Luna and Miles
Chrissy and John are parents to Luna and Miles. Picture: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

At the time, she said that she and John were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before".

The couple are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

WhatsApp users are being warned to stay vigilant

WhatsApp warning as 'friend in need' scam claims £1.5million from victims

Lifestyle

The Love Island reunion is this week

When is the Love Island reunion 2022?

TV & Movies

The Love Island 2022 finalists looked ecstatic to be home

Love Island finalists greeted by friends and family as they return home

TV & Movies

The Chase fans have fumed over one answer

The Chase fans furious after Scottish answer is 'not allowed' because of pronunciation

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared videos from her wedding day

Stacey Solomon cries in emotional video of first dance with husband Joe Swash

Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy

Denise Van Outen enjoys date night with new boyfriend Jimmy in rare photos

Here's all the I'm A Celeb details

I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

TV & Movies

Apple will be making passwords a thing of the past when they release iOS 16 later this year

Apple to scrap passwords on iPhones for good in 'four weeks time'

News

Stacey has revealed that Joe couldn't stop crying on their wedding day

Joe Swash 'couldn't stop crying' at wedding to Stacey Solomon

Love Island voting figures have been revealed

Love Island 2022 voting stats reveal how much Ekin Su and Davide won by

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her wedding

Stacey Solomon banned phones during wedding to Joe Swash

Waitrose will be getting rid of best before labels over 500 of their products

More supermarkets across UK scrap best before dates

Lifestyle

Here's how much Ekin-Su and Davide are worth

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's net worths revealed

TV & Movies

You can apply to be on Love Island 2023

How to apply for Love Island 2023 as applications open

TV & Movies

Willow has landed roles in Grease and High School Musical

Pink's daughter Willow 'bitten by the theatre bug' as she stars in Grease