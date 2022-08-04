Denise Van Outen enjoys date night with new boyfriend Jimmy in rare photos

Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy. Picture: Instagram

Denise Van Outen has shared some photos from her glamorous night in with her new boyfriend Jimmy.

In a string of sweet photos, Denise Van Outen can be seen cosying up to her new boyfriend Jimmy Barba.

The pair have been dating for a few months now, with Denise, 48, taking to Instagram to share their date night.

The romantic night at home involved a private chef coming round to make them cocktails and a delicious dinner.

Posing for a selfie, the couple have big smiles on their faces, while they also had a photo with their culinary host for the night.

Denise Van Outen has shared photos from her date night. Picture: Instagram

Denise and Jimmy have been together for a few months. Picture: Instagram

Other photos included Denise and Jimmy at the dinner table, as well as some snaps of their meal and drinks.

"Date night," Denise captioned the post, adding: "The most incredible meal and margaritas from this multitalented chef. Dining at home is such a lovely and special experience."

This comes after Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise made her red carpet debut with Jimmy, 51, last month before the pair jetted off on holiday to Marbella.

Posting a string of photos from the mini break, Denise simply added the caption: "Marbella 🇪🇸 @jimmybarba ❤️".

Jimmy - who met Denise through All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis - is a property developer and previously appeared on the Italian version of Big Brother.

Starring in the reality show back in 2010, he finished in fourth place and became a bit of a celebrity before going on to have a short-lived pop career.

After releasing three singles between 2012 and 2013, he gave up his career in music.

Meanwhile, Denise's split from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall back in January after eight years together.

Eddie has since admitted that he had been messaging another woman as he told The Sun: “I broke her trust. I’m deeply sorry.”

After Eddie moved out, Denise now appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her best mate Duncan James from Blue.