Denise Van Outen enjoys date night with new boyfriend Jimmy in rare photos

4 August 2022, 07:21 | Updated: 4 August 2022, 07:26

Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy
Denise Van Outen has shared pictures of new boyfriend Jimmy. Picture: Instagram

Denise Van Outen has shared some photos from her glamorous night in with her new boyfriend Jimmy.

In a string of sweet photos, Denise Van Outen can be seen cosying up to her new boyfriend Jimmy Barba.

The pair have been dating for a few months now, with Denise, 48, taking to Instagram to share their date night.

The romantic night at home involved a private chef coming round to make them cocktails and a delicious dinner.

Posing for a selfie, the couple have big smiles on their faces, while they also had a photo with their culinary host for the night.

Denise Van Outen has shared photos from her date night
Denise Van Outen has shared photos from her date night. Picture: Instagram
Denise and Jimmy have been together for a few months
Denise and Jimmy have been together for a few months. Picture: Instagram

Other photos included Denise and Jimmy at the dinner table, as well as some snaps of their meal and drinks.

"Date night," Denise captioned the post, adding: "The most incredible meal and margaritas from this multitalented chef. Dining at home is such a lovely and special experience."

This comes after Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise made her red carpet debut with Jimmy, 51, last month before the pair jetted off on holiday to Marbella.

Posting a string of photos from the mini break, Denise simply added the caption: "Marbella 🇪🇸 @jimmybarba ❤️".

Jimmy - who met Denise through All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis - is a property developer and previously appeared on the Italian version of Big Brother.

Starring in the reality show back in 2010, he finished in fourth place and became a bit of a celebrity before going on to have a short-lived pop career.

After releasing three singles between 2012 and 2013, he gave up his career in music.

Meanwhile, Denise's split from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall back in January after eight years together.

Eddie has since admitted that he had been messaging another woman as he told The Sun: “I broke her trust. I’m deeply sorry.”

After Eddie moved out, Denise now appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her best mate Duncan James from Blue.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Here's all the I'm A Celeb details

I'm a Celebrity 2022 start date, location and rumoured line up revealed

TV & Movies

Apple will be making passwords a thing of the past when they release iOS 16 later this year

Apple to scrap passwords on iPhones for good in 'four weeks time'

News

Stacey has revealed that Joe couldn't stop crying on their wedding day

Joe Swash 'couldn't stop crying' at wedding to Stacey Solomon

Love Island voting figures have been revealed

Love Island 2022 voting stats reveal how much Ekin Su and Davide won by

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her wedding

Stacey Solomon banned phones during wedding to Joe Swash

Waitrose will be getting rid of best before labels over 500 of their products

More supermarkets across UK scrap best before dates

Lifestyle

Here's how much Ekin-Su and Davide are worth

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti's net worths revealed

TV & Movies

You can apply to be on Love Island 2023

How to apply for Love Island 2023 as applications open

TV & Movies

Willow has landed roles in Grease and High School Musical

Pink's daughter Willow 'bitten by the theatre bug' as she stars in Grease

Linda Robson has opened up about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Linda Robson reveals why she was the only Loose Women star at Stacey Solomon’s wedding

Louisa Clein plays Maya Stepney in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louisa Clein's life away from Maya Stepney character

TV & Movies

Big Brother is back on our TVs

ITV confirm Big Brother will return with teaser after five year hiatus

TV & Movies

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island last night

Who won Love Island last night?

TV & Movies

Here's how old Luca Bish from Love Island is

How old is Love Island's Luca Bish?

TV & Movies

Love Island is finishing tonight

Love Island 2022 vote: How to vote for your winners on the app

TV & Movies