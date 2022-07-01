Who is Denise Van Outen's new boyfriend Jimmy Barba?

1 July 2022, 07:18 | Updated: 1 July 2022, 07:22

Jimmy Barba joined Denise Van Outen on the red carpet
Jimmy Barba joined Denise Van Outen on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Who is Denise Van Outen dating? Everything you need to know about Jimmy Barba...

Denise Van Outen stepped out with her brand new man this week.

After being introduced by a mutual friend, Denise showed up at the 12th annual Grand Prix Ball with Jimmy Barba on her arm.

But who is Jimmy Barba, what does he do and how much is he worth? Find out everything…

Denise Van Outen went public with Jimmy Barba
Denise Van Outen went public with Jimmy Barba. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Denise Van Outen’s new boyfriend?

The Celebrity Gogglebox star is currently dating Jimmy Barba after the pair met through All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis.

Jimmy was born on March 22, 1971, in Milan in Italy, making him 51-years-old. He grew up on a cucumber farm in the UK.

Jimmy and Denise are said to have been on a few dates, and a source previously told the Daily Mail: "It's early days but everything is going really well and Denise is happy."

What does Jimmy Barba do?

Jimmy is now a property developer, but he has had a brush with fame himself.

Jimmy Barba was famous in Italy
Jimmy Barba was famous in Italy. Picture: Getty Images

The star previously appeared on Grande Fratello back in 2010, which is the Italian version of the reality TV show Big Brother.

He finished in fourth place and became a bit of a celebrity before he went on to have a short lived pop career.

After releasing three singles between 2012 and 2013, he swiftly gave up his career in music.

He has also previously worked as a model, with pictures seeing him on stage at a variety of wedding shows, as well as starring in a Tom Jones music video 23 years ago.

Jimmy Barba’s net worth

It is not clear how much Jimmy Barba is worth, but as a property developer, we’re sure he’s not short of money.

The average salary for a Property Developer in the UK is around £45,196.

The new relationship comes after Denise's split from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall at the start of the year.

At the time, reports circulated that Eddie had been messaging another woman, and Denise also told OK! magazine that she had ‘too much self respect’ to stay in the relationship.

