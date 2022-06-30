Denise Van Outen goes public with new boyfriend Jimmy

Denise Van Outen posed on the red carpet with her new beau. Picture: Getty

Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise posed on the red carpet with her property developer boyfriend.

Denise Van Outen has made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend Jimmy Barba at the 12th annual Grand Prix Ball.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star posed up a storm with her new beau on the red carpet, after reportedly being introduced to him via their mutual pal All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis.

Jimmy and Denise are said to have been on a few dates, and a source previously told the Daily Mail: "It's early days but everything is going really well and Denise is happy."

Denise and Jimmy were reportedly introduced by a family friend. Picture: Getty

The pair attended the 12th annual Grand Prix Ball. Picture: Getty

The new relationship comes a few months after Denise's split from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall.

Reports circulated that Eddie had been messaging another woman, and Denise also told OK! magazine that she had ‘too much self respect’ to stay in the relationship.

She said: "I’ve got too much self-respect and I just can’t live like that.

Denise and Eddie split earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

"I felt like, in a few selfish moments, he’d ruined it. I couldn’t imagine it ever feeling the same."

Denise went on to say that opening up about the break-up in her book was ‘cathartic’.

"Some of it is difficult to talk about but I think that after writing it and now it’s out there, I feel better," she said, adding: "It gave me an opportunity to really appreciate some of the things that I’ve done."