Keith Lemon issues statement as Celebrity Juice is axed after 14 years

Celebrity Juice will come to an end later this year after 26 series. Picture: ITV/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Celebrity Juice will come to an end later this year with two special farewell episodes.

Celebrity Juice has been axed by ITV, it has been confirmed.

Keith Lemon, the celebrity gameshow host, took to social media today to pay tribute to the show after 14 years on air.

In the statement, he confirmed the show would be ending later this year and that they would be saying goodbye with two special farewell episodes.

Lemon, whose real name is Leigh Francis, has been the host of the hit comedy show since it first aired back in September 2008.

Keith Lemon has been reflecting over the past 14 years following the news Celebrity Juice is being cancelled. Picture: ITV

In the statement posted to social media, he wrote: "After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps @CelebJuice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials.

"Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. It was the longest most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x".

After 14 years, 26 series, 300 eps @CelebJuice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials. Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. It was the longest most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x pic.twitter.com/XPD8m555cd — Keith Lemon (@lemontwittor) June 29, 2022

The comic added in a separate statement: "I remember doing the first episode thinking wow that was fun!"In the V/O in opening titles I said it was the best telly show on telly. Whatever you thought of it, it was definitely the best fun making it.

"An amazing team, and amazing guests, but all good things must come to an end. I’ll miss it, and everyone so much, but on to the next chapter and I look forward to going out in style on the specials!

"All t’ best and good luck with ya business!”

Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack are currently the team captains on Celebrity Juice. Picture: ITV

Since 2008, Celebrity Juice has run for a total of 26 series, originally starting with Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby as team captains.

In 2018, Fearne Cotton quit the show and was replaced with Paddy McGuinness for one series before Mel B stepped into the role.

In 2020, Holly Willoughby quit the show as a team captain, which caused a cast refresh where Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack were bought in as the new stars of the show.