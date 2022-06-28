The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final

28 June 2022, 07:25 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 08:38

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Viewers of The Chase watched the very tense final earlier this week.

The Chase fans called out Bradley Walsh this week after a team lost in a very close final.

During Monday’s show four brand-new contestants took on Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett in a bid to win big money.

Laura and Will both managed to make it to the final chase after performing well during the head to head rounds.

And they were clearly on a roll after they got an impressive 18 questions right between them, giving them a good chance of taking home £10,000.

Mark Labbett beat The Chase contestants
Mark Labbett beat The Chase contestants. Picture: ITV

When it was Mark's turn, he managed to beat them with just two seconds to spare, leaving some viewers to blame host Bradley.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Talk about speed up reading the questions at the end".

To which someone replied: "Totally agree! He seemed to get faster and faster towards the end - annoying!"

"Brad seemed to read the last few questions quicker," a third commented, while a fourth agreed: “I don't like the way Bradley speeds up as he reads the questions to the chaser."

Will and Laura left The Chase with nothing
Will and Laura left The Chase with nothing. Picture: ITV

This comes after fans were left in hysterics last week when Bradley read out a hilarious question.

A team made up of Eve, Charles, Lara and Malcolm were welcomed to the show as they attempted to win big against professional quizzer, Anne Hegerty.

When Charles took to the stage, he answered five questions correctly in the first round before he took on The Governess.

Bradley, 62, asked him: "Which of these is not a genuine species of starfish?

"A. Goose foot starfish. B. Red-knobbed starfish. C. Chocolate starfish."

Collapsing into laughter, Bradley couldn’t finish the question, before Charles picked 'chocolate starfish'. What made you put that?".

Charles then replied: "Funnily enough it's the only starfish I'd heard of."

To which Bradley said: "Chocolate starfish you've put, and rightly so.

"Here we go - correct answer is... chocolate starfish is absolutely right. A step closer to home, well played."

Anne joked: "You can't have chocolate under the sea because the sharks eat it all."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute

Celebrities

Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

Celebrities

There will only be two episodes released in the second part of Stranger Things 4

How many episodes does Stranger Things 4 Part 2 have and how long are they?

Netflix

Love Island viewers want to know how old Dami Hope is

How old is Dami Hope from Love Island?

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be dropped on Netflix this Friday

What time is Stranger Things 4 Part 2 released onto Netflix?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Will this be the final series of Stranger Things?

Is Stranger Things 4 the final series?

Netflix

Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed
A mum has said she wants to charge her teenager for picking her up from work

Mum divides opinion after demanding teenage daughter pay for lifts home from work

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling

Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling

Celebrities

A school has been criticised by a mum

Mum hits out at school after pupils forced to wear blazers during heatwave

News

A woman decided to charge guests for unlimited drinks at her wedding (stock images)

'I charged my wedding guests £12 for unlimited drinks - was I being selfish?'

Lifestyle

Gogglebox star Fred Sirieix's secret romance with fiancée Fruitcake

Inside Gogglebox star Fred Sirieix's secret romance with fiancée Fruitcake

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a Karen Millen dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from Karen Millen

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe Swash's stag do

Stacey Solomon jokes about photos of Joe Swash ‘talking to a girl’ on stag do

Celebrities

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled

Lifestyle