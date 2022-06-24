The Chase’s Bradley Walsh collapses in hysterics over ‘best question ever’

By Heart reporter

Bradley Walsh could hardly breath after asking one question on The Chase today.

The Chase fans were left in hysterics this week when Bradley Walsh was forced to read out a very funny question.

The popular host welcomed Eve, Charles, Lara and Malcolm to the show as they attempted to win big against professional quizzer, Anne Hegerty.

When Charles took to the stage, he answered five questions correctly in the first round before he took on The Governess.

Bradley, 62, asked him: "Which of these is not a genuine species of starfish?

"A. Goose foot starfish. B. Red-knobbed starfish. C. Chocolate starfish."

Bradley Walsh found one question on The Chase hilarious. Picture: ITV

Collapsing into laughter, Bradley couldn’t finish the question, before Charles picked 'chocolate starfish'.

Still doubled over laughing, Bradley asked: "What made you put that?", to which he replied: "Funnily enough it's the only starfish I'd heard of."

Bradley said: "Chocolate starfish you've put, and rightly so.

"Here we go - correct answer is... chocolate starfish is absolutely right. A step closer to home, well played."

Anne joked: "You can't have chocolate under the sea because the sharks eat it all."

Fans at home also found the whole thing hilarious, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "Best question ever".

"Bradley Walsh being tickled on #thechase will never not be funny", said someone else.

Bradley Walsh was unable to continue with The Chase. Picture: ITV

While a third added: "Kudos to the question writers.”

This comes after Bradley was shocked over a question deemed the ‘easiest ever’.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labett was the Chaser taking on contestants earlier in the week, with Brad asking Jess: "On the original ‘Crystal Maze’ TV show, which of the zones was designed to look like a castle?"

The answers were Ocean, Aztec and Medieval.

Mark said: "Just when you can’t think it can’t get any easier!"

Bradley then joked: "Crystal Maze, can’t remember seeing that. Think I needed to have seen it maybe to get that."

The correct answer was Medieval, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "Today has the easiest questions I've ever heard - and they still aren't doing particularly well…"

A third comment said: "I am sure @MarkLabbett looks confused when the questions are too easy!"