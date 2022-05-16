The Chase’s Mark Labbett opens up on split from ex-wife and second cousin Katie

16 May 2022, 12:58 | Updated: 16 May 2022, 13:00

Mark Labbett has opened up about his split from his wife
Mark Labbett has opened up about his split from his wife. Picture: ITV/Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Beast Mark Labbett has said he's 'too busy for a relationship' after his split from ex-wife and second cousin Katie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chase’s Mark Labbett has opened up about splitting from his wife two years ago.

Mark, 56, - aka The Beast - tied the knot with his second cousin, Katie, 29, in October 2014 and they have a four-year-old son, Lawrence.

But the pair decided to call things quits in 2020, saying their 27 year age gap as the reason.

It later emerged that Katie had also been seeing a man called Scott, 31, a relationship that Mark was aware of.

Mark Labbett split from his wife two years ago
Mark Labbett split from his wife two years ago. Picture: Alamy

Speaking almost two years on from their break up, Mark has now confessed he is ‘too busy’ for a new relationship.

He told The Sun: "I’m single now. We are separated but we get on really well, we co-parent.

"I promised to look after her and I promised to look after my kid."

The former couple met on Facebook in 2010, with Katie claiming at the time she had no idea he was on The Chase.,

Mark invited Katie to watch an episode of The Chase being filmed, before the pair went out for drinks.

Mark Labbett has opened up about his relationship status
Mark Labbett has opened up about his relationship status. Picture: Instagram

She said at the time: "I had never heard of Mark, or watched The Chase, but my gran mentioned him so I was intrigued.”

Mark and Katie’s dads are first cousins, which makes them second cousins, but they state they had no idea they were related until after their wedding.

"It wasn't something we were aware of at the time - it was one of those things that happened," Mark previously said on Loose Women.

Following their split, Mark spoke about their open marriage, saying he didn’t want to just ‘throw away’ his family.

He said: "When Katie first came clean to me about her boyfriend, I’d had an inkling.

"But right from the start, my attitude was quite pragmatic — this was spilt milk, what could we do about the situation to make it OK?

"We had a family. We couldn’t just throw that away lightly. There were other considerations.

“But Covid provided the perfect storm. My mental health suffered and the differences in our ages became magnified.

"With Katie seeing Scott after lockdown, it’s got to the point where I realised it’s better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly, without the stress factor of living together."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent viewers were impressed with Junwoo

Britain’s Got Talent fans ‘work out’ magician card trick after spotting clue
Gogglebox's Ellie Warner has shared a message with her followers

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares emotional message after boyfriend’s accident

Gogglebox

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Amy Nuttall is married to Andrew Buchan

Inside Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall's life with her famous actor husband
Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Liam Fox's life with co-star wife

Trending on Heart

Sam Faiers has given birth!

Sam Faiers gives birth to baby boy - and shares adorable video

Celebrities

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said they have lost their 'miracle baby'

Britney Spears announces tragic news she has miscarried 'miracle' baby

Celebrities

A street party is the only way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the June Bank Holiday!

How to plan a Platinum Jubilee street party: Legal requirements, food, drinks and decorations

Royals

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby

Kelly Osbourne announces she's pregnant with her first child

Celebrities

Sue Radford has shown fans around her new motorhome

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new motorhome

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money on your weekly shop

Martin Lewis reveals how to get £90 off at Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Iceland

News

Peter Andre has spoken out on the Rebekah Vardy claims

Peter Andre shares emotional statement after Rebekah Vardy court claims

Celebrities

You can have a more sustainable holiday

The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley: How to have a more sustainable holiday this summer

Travel

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo
The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice

'My neighbours look over my fence to talk to each other - it's ruining my privacy'

Lifestyle

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Celebrities

Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders

Here's where EastEnders actress Kellie Shirley is now 10 years after Carly Wicks role
Adele has shared new pictures of her home with Rich Paul

Adele confirms she’s moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul in adorable unseen photos

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh's huge The Chase salary revealed

The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’

Celebrities