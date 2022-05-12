The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’

Bradley Walsh is one of the biggest earners on UK TV after decades on our screens.

Pointless star Richard Osman has seemingly revealed Bradley Walsh’s huge salary.

The 51-year-old made a joke about The Chase presenter's six-figure pay cheque in a Tweet shared earlier this week.

While referencing Manchester City football team’s new signing Erling Haaland, who is thought to earn around £375,000 a week.

Richard wrote: “£375,000 a week. Wow. Haaland is on, what we call in the business 'Bradley Walsh money'.”

Mark Labbett - aka The Beast - was quick to reply, as he jokingly said: "If you are trying to stir things up in Chase land, you have succeeded :)."

Someone else wrote: “Bradley Walsh is better value at that price. He can play football, sing, act and tell funny jokes. All Haaland has got is the football.”

While a third said: “Bradley Walsh is worth every penny,” and a fourth added: “One of the funniest men on tv well worth the money.”

Meanwhile, Bradley's estimated net worth is £20million, with assets worth a whopping £12.5million.

In 2018, it was revealed that he’d earned £9.2million in the previous two years and he is thought to be one of the UK's highest-paid hosts.

As well as presenting The Chase, Bradley has fronted a long list of shows including Keep It In The Family, Tonight At The Palladium and Blankety Blank.

TV fans will also remember his stint on Coronation Street from 2004 to 2006 as well as his acting credits in The Sarah Jane Adventures and Law & Order: UK.

The star also has a company with his wife, Donna Derby, called Wingit Productions which is said to be worth £12.3m and has worked with his son Barney in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

But Bradley isn't the only one earning big money, as his Chase co-stars are also thought to be worth a lot.

Mark Labbett is reportedly worth £1.4m, while I’m A Celebrity star Anne Hegerty has a net worth of £2.8million.

The Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace is also said to be worth £5m, while Jenny Ryan is worth £2.8m and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha is worth £1m.