The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash
18 May 2022, 10:51 | Updated: 18 May 2022, 11:34
There has been lots of confusion over one particular question on Beat The Chasers this week.
Listen to this article
Paul Sinha has responded to viewer complaints over a question in the latest episode of Beat the Chasers.
The spin off show returned to screens earlier this week, and The Sinnerman and his co-stars went head-to-head against a brand new lineup of quizzers.
But one question caused controversy when Bradley Walsh asked: “What Patrick Swayze film became a West End musical?”
Paul quickly buzzed in to say ‘Dirty Dancing’, to which Bradley told him he was wrong and the correct answer was actually Ghost.
- Beat The Chasers fans baffled as Anne Hegerty is replaced
- The Chase’s Mark Labbett opens up on split from ex-wife and second cousin Katie
- The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’
One person wrote on Twitter: "I'm surprised that question got through checks tbh. Dirty Dancing is a correct answer (unless I misheard some detail in the question).”
“Bit of a naughty question....Dirty Dancing was also a West End show #BeatTheChasers,” said someone else.
While a third added: “Both Ghost and Dirty Dancing have become musical shows on West End #beatthechasers.”
In a bid to explain what happened, Paul took to Twitter writing: "That was episode 1. When we're chasing the game, mistakes are made. But that Dirty Dancing/Ghost call was brutal.
"Just to clarify, the Swayze Q hadn't finished."
He then added: "There was going to be a year in the second part of the question."
There were plenty of other comments disagreeing with the outcome, as someone else wrote: "The musical question on #BeatTheChasers was that right? Surely Dirty Dancing was the answer? Confused.”
Another fan of the show added: "Was the Patrick Swayze Question Misleading? Chasers looked stunned after answering Dirty Dancing to the question, What Patrick Swayze film became a West End Musical? Bradley said Ghost. Either were correct. There was nothing in the question specific to Ghost. #beatthechasers."
With someone else agreeing: "Ooh they’re rattled! But I think that Swayze question was unfair. #BeatTheChasers," as another followed up: "Absolute uproar about the Patrick Swayze musical question! Was that question written incorrectly? I'm sure something went wrong there #BeatTheChasers."