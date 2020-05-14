Who is Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott and what do we know about his wife Sue?

Who is Paul Chuckle's wife Sue? Picture: PA Images/Shutterstock

Is Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott married? And does he have children? Find out everything...

The Real Marigold Hotel is back on BBC One for its fourth season, which means a new bunch of famous faces are heading off to India to experience a new way of living.

The eight retirement age celebrities travelled to the coastal Indian city of Puducherry to see whether they would have a more fulfilling retirement than back at home in the UK, including entertainment veteran Paul Elliott.

But what do we know about Paul and his family life? Here’s what we know…

Who is Paul Elliott?

Paul Elliott is a comedian from Rotherham who makes up one half of the Chuckle Brothers.

The 72-year-old and his brother Barry had their own children’s TV show, ChuckleVision, but Barry sadly died on the 5th August 2018 aged 73.

They started their career on the talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967, before presenting their own children's game show To Me, To You from 1996-1998.

ChuckleVision was one of the longest running children's programmes on the BBC continuing and ran from 22 years from 1987 to 2009.

The duo also have two older brothers Jimmy and Brian who are known collectively as the Patton Brothers and occasionally appeared alongside their siblings on ChuckleVision.

Read More: Chuckle Brother Paul, 72, reveals he’s recovering from coronavirus as he begs fans to stay home

Who is Paul Elliott’s wife?

Paul is married to Sue but she likes to keep out of the public eye so little is known about her.

The couple own lots of properties around the world, including the UK, France, Greece and Italy.

Paul Chuckle and his wife Sue. Picture: Shutterstock

Does Paul Elliott have children?

We don’t know much about Paul’s family life, but we do know he has a son Paul Jnr, who is 30-years-old.

Back in 2018, Paul Jnr got a tattoo on his right leg in tribute to his famous dad.

His dad, 70, posted a snap of the tattoo on Twitter and wrote: "Fast asleep, took a pic of his tat, perhaps a leg shave would stop it looking so eerie?"

In another he wrote: "How’s that for a tat!"

Paul Chuckle has a son called Paul Jnr. Picture: Twitter

But his wife and Paul Jnr's mum, Sue, is unlikely to be impressed. In one tweet Paul wrote: "She hates tattoos."

Paul Chuckle's son has a tattoo of his dad. Picture: Twitter

Who else is starring in The Real Marigold Hotel?

The all-star cast is also made up of Barbara Dickson, Zandra Rhodes, Britt Ekland, Duncan Bannatyne, Henry Blofeld, John Altman and Susie Blake.

Now Read: Paul Chuckle slams BBC's tribute to late brother Barry, branding it a 'slap in the face'