Chuckle Brother Paul, 72, reveals he’s recovering from coronavirus as he begs fans to stay home

31 March 2020, 10:15

Paul Chuckle has released a video to his Twitter followers revealing he has been suffering with symptoms of COVID-19. 

As the country continues to socially isolate in a bid to beat the spread of coronavirus, TV star Paul Chuckle has confirmed that he is recovering from the illness. 

The 72-year-old took to Twitter on Monday evening to tell his fans he had mild symptoms of COVID-19, but is now on the mend. 

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

In the short video, he said: “Hi guys, just checking in to let you know I’m still around. I have been laid up with Covid-19 for a few days, just mild but it was there and it’s not nice, I promise you.

“So please, please stay inside. We’re all going stir crazy, we know that, but please stay inside.”

Paul Chuckle has coronavirus
Paul Chuckle has coronavirus. Picture: Twitter

He added: “Take the pressure off the NHS, Marie Curie, et cetera. Please, please stay in guys, and enjoy as best you can.”

The post was soon flooded with comments, as Paddy McGuinness said: “Stay well pal. Good to see you.”

Read More: Kerry Katona fears she has coronavirus after admitting she has 'dry cough and sore throat'

Another follower replied: “Glad you’re on the mend. Thank you for sending out the Stay At Home message. Stay safe and enjoy Chucklevision on YouTube. Best tonic going for days indoors.”

Another simply wrote: “Glad to see you are on the mend Paul,” while a fourth added: “Hope you’re getting better, lots of love to you and your family xx”

Paul is one of a long list of celebrities who have suffered from coronavirus including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, as well as Tom Hanks.

It was also announced over the weekend that Prince Charles would be coming out of self isolation after falling ill last week. 

A spokesman said that his quarantine lasted seven days, in accordance with government guidelines, with a statement reading: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.” 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also currently isolating with Coronavirus, along with the UK’s Health Secretary Matthew Hancock.

Read More: Sheridan Smith reveals first picture of her 'chubby chops' unborn baby son

