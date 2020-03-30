Sheridan Smith reveals first picture of her 'chubby chops' unborn baby son

30 March 2020, 13:22

Sheridan and Jamie are expecting their first child together
Sheridan and Jamie are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram

The actress is expecting her first child with partner Jamie Horn and has recently shown off an adorable baby scan picture.

Sheridan Smith has shared a cute picture of her unborn son's 3D scan with her 387,000 followers.

The actress and singer, 38, is expecting a son in May this year with her fiancé, Jamie Horn, 28 and is excited to meet their first born child.

READ MORE: Pregnant Sheridan Smith takes swipe at fiance's family in now-deleted Tweet

Sheridan shared the image on her Instagram account, saying that she wanted to share his "beautiful chubby chops" with her fans.

Her caption reads: "I’ve just been told that I won’t see this little face for a while now because of lockdown, so thought I’d share his beautiful chubby chops with you guys to cheer me up 🥰❤️

"So grateful we got to @tummy_2_mummy & @donna.grant.75033 for these pics a few weeks ago, I can look at them everyday now till he’s born 😍🤰🏼

"Hope everyone is doing ok during this crazy time Xx"

Sheridan and Jamie are overjoyed
Sheridan and Jamie are overjoyed. Picture: Instagram

Many of Sheridan's close friends and fans commented on her Instagram post, wishing her luck with the pregnancy and gushing over how adorable the scan is.

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden commented, saying: "He's beautiful".

Many of her other celebrity friends rushed to add their well-wishes.

The Gavin and Stacey star revealed in October she was expecting, later in November sharing a clip on her social media letting her fans know she's found out the gender of her little one.

She shared a filtered video of herself holding up a baby outfit, writing underneath "It’s a...................B O Y !!"

