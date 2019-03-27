Coleen Nolan confirms she's dating again after marriage split

27 March 2019, 13:08 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 14:18

Coleen Nolan spoke to Lorraine about her dating life
Coleen Nolan spoke to Lorraine about her dating life. Picture: ITV / Lorraine

Coleen announced her divorce from ex-husband Ray in Februrary 2018, and is now back on the hunt for romance

Coleen Nolan appeared on Lorraine this morning to discuss entering the dating world after her divorce from ex-husband Ray Fensome.

She told the host: "It doesn't fill me with horror but... it turns me into a 12-year-old again. I don't know how to do it!"

Speaking about her lifestyle following the separation, Coleen explained: "I am challenging myself. Also, because I have gone through that stage when my kids are grown up now, they don't need me a little bit.

"You feel a bit redundant. I think the easiest thing to do is sit there and say, 'that's me done'.... I can do more because I don't have that 'mum guilt' of leaving my kids."

Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce
Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce. Picture: Getty

Coleen went on to deny revamping her image for the attention of any new man.

She explained: "At the moment the only thing I've done, I haven't changed my hair, and I certainly haven't lost weight."

The Loose Women panellist revealed that she has spent her downtime opening her very own zoo, after welcoming over 12 animals into her home.

Coleen will star in all-female stage musical, The Thunder Girls, which will follow an 80s girl band who try to put their differences aside ahead of a big reunion.

It comes just months after Coleen had to cancel a solo UK tour.

