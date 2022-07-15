Comedian Rhod Gilbert thanks NHS as he's treated for cancer

15 July 2022, 08:49 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 09:04

Rhod Gilbert has revealed he's being treated for cancer
Rhod Gilbert has revealed he's being treated for cancer. Picture: Facebook

Rhod Gilbert has opened up about being diagnosed with cancer in a post on his Facebook page.

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed he’s currently undergoing medical treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 53-year-old posted on his Facebook page on Thursday (14 July), writing: “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

“I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last 10 years.

"So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands.”

As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy...

Posted by RHOD GILBERT on Thursday, July 14, 2022

He continued: “The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone... but who knows, maybe I’ll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40-minute rant about orange squash.

“Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery.”

Fellow comedian Jason Manford commented: “Thinking of you mate. Feel better and see you soon xx”.

While another friend wrote: “Sending all the love, positive vibes and the speediest of recoveries - you’ve got this dude ”.

Rhod Gilbert has opened up about his cancer treatment
Rhod Gilbert has opened up about his cancer treatment. Picture: Alamy

Someone else added: “Sending lots of love and best wishes for your treatment Rhod x.”

Rhod is known for his stand-up shows and performed at the Royal Variety, as well as presenting Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

The star has also appeared on shows such as Taskmaster, Would I Lie To You and Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience on BBC One Wales.

Rhod married writer and actress Sian Harries in 2013. In 2021 he opened up about his struggle to conceive and took part in a documentary series about the stigma of male infertility.

