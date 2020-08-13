Dan Osborne shows off new teeth on adorable family outing with Jacqueline Jossa

Dan Osborne has just returned from a trip to a dental clinic in Turkey.

Dan Osborne shared an adorable family clip with his three kids and wife Jacqueline Jossa, showing off his new teeth as he smiled for the camera.

Posing with his kids Teddy, Ella and Mia, he captioned the video: "Team Osborne".

Dan Osborne has just returned from a trip to Turkey. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star, 29, recently returned from a holiday in Turkey, where he and some of his friends and family got some dental work done.

At the time, Dan shared a video saying: "Hi guys so I am here in Antalya, Turkey, to get a couple of my teeth done at the back.

"And my mum is getting so much work done. And my mate Sam, he's getting a full set of gnashers, I've brought them out to Dental Centre Turkey. I have so many people messaging me asking 'are they really good?' The treatment is unbelievable.

"They pick you up from the hotel, which they also help arrange. They take you to the dentist, and it's in an absolutely beautiful building. They make you feel super relaxed.

"I'm more than happy with mine. So everyone who is asking I couldn't recommend this place enough."

While Dan was away, Jacqueline shared a loved-up selfie of the two of them on a beach captioned: "my MR ❤️Hurry home please.".

Dan then replied: "Sunday needs to hurry up!!!! ❤️".

