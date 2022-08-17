Darius Campbell Danesh’s incredible career from Pop Idol to the West End

What did Darius Campbell Danesh do after Pop Idol? See his amazing career below...

It was recently announced that Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41.

His family released a statement reading: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on 11 August and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.”

Let’s take a look back at his incredible career…

Darius appeared on Pop Idol in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Early years

During his early years, Darius performed at Covent Garden Royal Opera House in a production of Carmen.

He went on to study English Literature and Philosophy at the University of Edinburgh before his pop career started.

Pop Idol audition

Darius made his TV debut on the reality show Popstars in 2001 and later appeared on the first series of Pop Idol in 2002.

He ended up coming in third place, with Gareth Gates runner ep and Will Young winning.

Music success

In a brave move, Darius turned down a contract from Simon Cowell and signed with producer Steve Lillywhite before releasing his debut single Colourblind in July 2002.

This topped the UK Singles Chart and was certified gold, while his album Dive In reached Number 4 in the album’s chart and produced top 10 hits Rushes and Incredible (What I Meant to Say).

Popstar to Operastar

In 2010, Darius took part in an ITV reality show called Popstar to Operastar where he was trained to sing classically.

Joined by the likes of Vanessa White and Danny Jones, Darius managed to win the competition.

Darius starred in Chicago. Picture: Alamy

West End career

Darius then went to experiment with acting and in 2003 he played himself on Hollyoaks, before bagging a role in Hotel Babylon.

Following that, Darius went on to star in the West End production of Chicago where he played Billy Flynn.

In 2007, he went on to star in Guys and Dolls as Sky Masterson and the following year he played Rhett Butler in Sir Trevor Nunn’s adaptation of Gone With The Wind.

Six years later, Darius played First Sergeant Milt Warden in From Here to Eternity and in 2019 he starred in Funny Girl opposite Sheridan Smith.

Darius Campbell Danesh was a Hollywood film producer. Picture: Getty Images

Hollywood producer

Darius moved to America and tried his hand at producing.

His first credit was as a co-executive producer on the horror film Imperium starring Daniel Radcliffe in 2016.

Speaking at the launch of the film, Darius said: "Daniel has given an amazing performance and the story is one I think needs to be told right now, given everybody that's happening in the world," he said of the Harry Potter star lead at the film's British premiere in 2016.

"This is a true story of under cover FBI operative Mike German, who blew the lid on, and stopped what was going to be the biggest hit on American soil since 9/11- a dirty bomb designed to kill thousands and start a race war. I hope people enjoy it and are moved by it."

He also produced a documentary called Fountain of Youth and was executive producer on horror film House Red.

Before he sadly passed away, Darius was working as a producer on a documentary called American Dreamland.