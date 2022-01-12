Dawn French leads tributes to Vicar of Dibley co-star Gary Waldhorn after he dies aged 78

Gary Waldhorn has sadly passed away. Picture: Alamy

By Polly Foreman

Gary Waldhorn, who played David Horton in Vicar of Dibley, has sadly passed away.

Dawn French has paid tribute to her Vicar of Dibley co-star Gary Waldhorn, who died aged 78 on Monday January 10.

Waldhorn was known for playing Councillor David Horton in the BBC sitcom, which first aired in 1994.

His son released a statement confirming his death, which read: "

"Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

The Vicar of Dibley first aired in 1994. Picture: Alamy

"He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly."

Dawn French, who played vicar Geraldine in the sitcom, shared a photo of him on Twitter alongside a heartbreak emoji.

Gary also had roles in Brush Strokes, Lovejoy and Gallowglass, and regularly acted in the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Gary Waldhorn has passed away aged 78. Picture: Alamy

BBC Comedy also paid tribute to the actor, saying: "Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nations most treasured BBC shows, and of course as Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."