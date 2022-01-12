Dawn French leads tributes to Vicar of Dibley co-star Gary Waldhorn after he dies aged 78

12 January 2022, 11:37

Gary Waldhorn has sadly passed away
Gary Waldhorn has sadly passed away. Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Gary Waldhorn, who played David Horton in Vicar of Dibley, has sadly passed away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dawn French has paid tribute to her Vicar of Dibley co-star Gary Waldhorn, who died aged 78 on Monday January 10.

Waldhorn was known for playing Councillor David Horton in the BBC sitcom, which first aired in 1994.

His son released a statement confirming his death, which read: "

"Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

The Vicar of Dibley first aired in 1994
The Vicar of Dibley first aired in 1994. Picture: Alamy

"He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly."

Dawn French, who played vicar Geraldine in the sitcom, shared a photo of him on Twitter alongside a heartbreak emoji.

Gary also had roles in Brush Strokes, Lovejoy and Gallowglass, and regularly acted in the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Gary Waldhorn has passed away aged 78
Gary Waldhorn has passed away aged 78. Picture: Alamy

BBC Comedy also paid tribute to the actor, saying: "Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nations most treasured BBC shows, and of course as Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Where was Rules of the Game filmed?

Rules of the Game filming locations: where was the BBC drama filmed?

TV & Movies

Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3

The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

A woman has revealed she has kept her pregnancy from her new employers

Mum sparks debate after revealing she hid her pregnancy from new employers

Lifestyle

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman
Here's where The Bay season 3 was filmed

Where was The Bay season 3 filmed and is Morecambe a real place?

TV & Movies

Dog owners in the North have been warned about walking their pets

Dog owners issued urgent warning as 150 pets fall ill after walking on the beach

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran surprises a young fan

Watch Ed Sheeran duet with adorable young fan who spent lockdown singing his songs to his sick grandad
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and leather skirt
The Bay season one aired back in Spring 2019

The Bay series one recap: What happened at the end of the first season of ITV's The Bay?

TV & Movies

Meena is set to be caught in Emmerdale this year

Emmerdale bosses hint when Meena will finally be caught in shock ‘judgement day’

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer fans think Traffic Cone is Tom Jones

Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as singing legend after spotting subtle accent clue

TV & Movies

Here's who you should be following if you're redecorating

7 interior design Instagram accounts to follow if you’re redecorating your home

Lifestyle

Who are you destined to end up with?

QUIZ: Which Harry Potter character is your soulmate?

Lifestyle

These products might be the answer to a good night of sleep

How to improve your sleep in 2022: Best products on the market right now

Shopping

We want to hear from people wanting to propose

Propose on Heart Breakfast