Denise Welch, 61, stuns fans with two stone weight loss in bikini snap

11 December 2019, 15:26 | Updated: 11 December 2019, 15:31

Denise has lost over two stone
Denise has lost over two stone. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Denise Welch has showed off her two-stone weight loss on holiday in Barbados.

Loose Women star Denise Welch is currently enjoying a luxurious break with her family in the Caribbean.

And the 61-year-old has now shared a swimming costume snap from the holiday, showing off her incredible weight loss.

Posing in a colourful one-piece, the presenter has a big smile on her face as she perches on the side of a chair.

She captioned the snap: "Beach ready in Barbados!"

Referring to the slimming brand she promotes, Denise added: "Still maintaining my 2st weight loss.”

Read More: Denise Welch told off by Loose Women bosses after almost revealing royal scandal

“It’s all about a more healthy relationship with food as dealing with depression, I need to look after myself in my well periods.

“Quite a serious post so normal service will be resumed tmrw!!! 🌴🌴🌴”

Denise has lost two stone over the past few years
Denise has lost two stone over the past few years. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

And her Loose Women co-stars were quick to congratulate her, with Nadia Sawalha writing: "Looking mighty fine !!!♥️🌈" and Saira Khan writing: "Sexy mama."

Read More: Denise Welch breaks down in tears over depression battle in heartbreaking video

Hundreds of fans also commented on the snap, praising the star on her ‘ageless’ appearance.

One wrote: “You are looking amazing! Absolutely stunning 💗xx”

While a second said, “Best you have looked for years De 🙌🙌😘😘,” and a third added: “You look fantastic!!! 💕 xx”

This comes after Denise previously revealed she put on weight gain after bingeing on sugary foods to replace alcohol when she went teetotal.

At the time, she told Broccoli and Brains magazine: “Until I gave up drinking, I never really had a weight problem. I’d certainly never had a sweet tooth.

"Once I stopped drinking, I started getting massive sugar cravings and the weight started going on."

Meanwhile, Denise looks to be enjoying her well-earned trip to Barbados, as she’s also shared a string of hilarious videos of her husband Lincoln.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of the 46-year-old in one of her swimsuits, as she wrote: "All I said was ‘Lincoln look like you’re having more fun on holiday’ and he has to take it to extremes!!!"

