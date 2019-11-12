Denise Welch told off by Loose Women bosses after almost revealing royal scandal

The panelist seemingly came close to dropping a huge royal secret on yesterday's show

Denise Welch was scolded by Loose Women producers yesterday after seemingly coming close to making some very controversial claims about an unknown member of the royal family.

The panelist, 61, claimed that a 'prominent' member of the family was spotted having an affair - but was told off in her earpiece before revealing who.

She made the claims during a discussion about the release of the third series of The Crown, which has been criticised for seemingly insinuating that something went on with The Queen and her horse racing manager Lord Porchester.

Denise Welch made the shock claims on yesterday's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

On the back of the news, Denise spoke about how her late Coronation Street co-star Betty Driver claimed that she "prominent male member of the Royal family" have "jiggy jiggy" on the roof terrace opposite her London home.

Denise said: She told me that all the time she was working on Corrie she also kept her London flat which had a roof terrace.

“And she used to go up to her roof terrace.”

Andrea McLean interrupted, urging Denise to be 'really careful' with what she says.

Denise then said: “It's so funny my producers are going "no names Denzie, no names”

Denise claimed the late Betty Driver witnessed a royal affair. Picture: PA

She then continued the story, adding: "she used to look over to an opposite roof terrace where a very prominent male member of the royal family used to keep his... concubine, would that be the word?

“And, they were actually having jiggy jiggy on the roof terrace.”

“She had other proof that it was the person. She made it her mission to find out, put it that way.”

Responding to the controversial The Crown storyline, Dickie Arbiter, former royal press secretary is reported by The Times to have said: "The Queen is the last person in the world to have ever considered looking at another man. Not only is this muckraking – this is gossip that’s been washing around for decades. It’s got absolutely no substance."

