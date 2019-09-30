Denise Welch breaks down in tears over depression battle in heartbreaking video

Denise Welch has bravely talked about her battle with depression in a powerful new video on Twitter.

The Loose Women star bravely spoke out on social media to try and help people understand what sufferers of clinical depression go through.

In an emotional Twitter video, Denise, 61, began: “As someone who professes to be a mental health advocate I have to share the bad times.”

Denise went on to tell her followers: ”I am in the midst of a mild episode of clinical depression and having the shower I’ve just had is hard.

This is hard to share but I said I would. 15 minutes later pic.twitter.com/nv7D8Jihxl — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 29, 2019

“Trying to explain depression to those who are fortunate not to suffer is difficult but it’s kind of like it is what it says on the tin.

“Depression depresses every single emotion that you have so that there is a flatness and a void there.”

She continued: "This started yesterday with feelings of slight unreality, the atmosphere around me starts to change and how I describe it is that the colour goes out of my life and people I'm around and that I love being with I don't want to be around.

"Things I have to look forward to I don't want to be part of and even just things I have to do this week I start stressing about maybe having to withdraw from something and maybe letting somebody down."

The star can then be seen breaking down in tears as she revealed the mental and physical effects depression is having on her.

"Sometimes I get a metallic taste in my mouth, a tingling my palms and the colour starts to go,” she said.

Denise also explained how she confides in her husband Lincoln Townley about how she’s feeling, adding: “Right now I’m going through the motions but I just want to be on my own and it’s hard.

“But those who know me and follow me know that I describe it as the unwelcome visitor and he’s here and I have to wait for him to go. And I just have to do the best that I can.”

The star received hundreds of supportive messages from fans and friends.

Stacey Solomon said: "Sending massive hugs and thinking of you. You've got this. We are all here with you! Love you."

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward penned: "This lady has been my friend for over 20 years and she’s truly incredible.

While Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor added: "Sending huge love your way, Denise."