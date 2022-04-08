Dirty Mother Pukka: Natalie Lee joins Anna Whitehouse for episode seven

Natalie Lee joined Anna for Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven. Picture: Heart/Instagram/Style Me Sunday

Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven: this week, Anna Whitehouse is joined by blogger and author Natalie Lee.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anna Whitehouse has returned for a third series of hit podcast Dirty Mother Pukka.

Listen now on Global Player: Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven

She previously described the podcast as 'feminism with a side of filth', and each week welcomes a new celebrity guest to discuss a wide-range of issues affecting women.

Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Picture: Heart

This week, she is joined by blogger and author Natalie Lee, aka Style Me Sunday.

In the episode, they discuss reframing divorce and how you come to terms with ending a 24-year relationship, her recent ADHD diagnosis and shedding the shame of self-pleasure.

You can listen to Dirty Mother Pukka on Global Player. Picture: Heart

In previous episodes, Anna has welcome Myleene Klass, Cherry Healey, Stella Creasy, Mary Mortas, Florence Given, and Giovanna Fletcher.

You can listen to episode one of Dirty Mother Pukka on Global Player now.