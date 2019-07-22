Duncan James 'proud to be gay' after 'amazing response' from fans over sweet snap with boyfriend

Duncan James thanks fans for their "amazing response, comments and love" on posting cute snap with boyfriend Rodrigo. Picture: Twitter / Getty

The Blue singer says he's finally happy in his own skin after confirming his relationship with Brazilian love Rodrigo

Duncan James has revealed to fans that he's "proud to be gay" after posting a loved-up photo with his boyfriend on social media.

The Blue singer confirmed his relationship with Brazilian-born Rodrigo Reis on Instagram over the weekend, but was later overwhelmed by his followers' positive response to the sweet snap.

After sharing a cute picture of the couple cosying up in Brussels, the 41-year-old took to Twitter to thank fans for their outpouring of positivity and explained he finally felt comfortable with himself after years of self-doubt.

I posted this pic on my Insta yesterday & couldn’t get over the amazing response, comments and love from people. I didn’t identify as a gay man for many years because of my own issues with coming out, but finally im happy in my skin & this guy next 2 me makes me proud 2 be gay.❤️ pic.twitter.com/pXOQjBknFe — Duncan James (@MrDuncanJames) July 21, 2019

The pop star wrote: "I posted this pic on my Insta yesterday & couldn’t get over the amazing response, comments and love from people.

"I didn’t identify as a gay man for many years because of my own issues with coming out, but finally I’m happy in my skin & this guy next 2 me makes me proud 2 be gay."

The original post credited his new love for being "such a beautiful person inside and out" and making him smile, but it seems the comments that followed made Duncan's weekend even sweeter.

The Blue singer told fans he was "finally happy in his skin" after sharing a photo of his boyfriend on social media. Picture: Getty

The British star, who is currently playing Frank'n'Furter on the Rocky Horror musical tour, revealed former bandmate Simon Webbe was the person who inspired him to share his true feelings with his family.

He said: "When I told Simon, he encouraged me to speak to my mum, who was in LA with me in a hotel at the time.

"I raided my mini bar, drank a load of drinks, then knocked on her door. I was sobbing and I sat her down and said 'Remember my friend Pete? I’ve been in love with him. He’s been my secret boyfriend'.

"She said, 'You’re gay? I thought you were going to say you had cancer.'"

Duncan first came out as bisexual when Blue went on Haitis in 2009, then later came out as gay in 2012.

The pop star, who has a 14-year-old daughter called Tiane from a previous relationship, told Loose Women earlier this year that coming out as gay was the "best thing he ever did" because he was sick of "living a lie."