Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son and ex-girlfriend Dara Huang?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a son, Wolfie, with his ex-fiancée Dara. Picture: Getty/PA/Instagram-Dara Huang

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Christopher as stepmother Princess Beatrice gives birth to his sister.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has become a father for the second time after his wife Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend.

In their announcement of their newborn baby girl, it read: "The couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Multi-millionaire property developer Edoardo is already the father to five-year-old Christopher Woolf, also known as 'Wolfie'.

So, what do we know about Wolfie and what has Beatrice said about becoming a stepmother?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Getty

Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the proud father to five-year-old Christopher Woolf, who is often called Wolfie.

Edoardo and his former fiancée, Dara Huang, welcomed their son in 2016.

Who is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang?

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was previously engaged to Dara Huang before they split in 2018.

Dara is a highly successful American architect and designer.

She owns her own company, Design House Liberty, which specialises in high-end architecture and interior design.

The businesswoman, who studied at Harvard, has been hired by serval famous names and brands in the past, including Kate Spade, Harrods, Cartier and Four Seasons Hotels.

Dara is reportedly now in a relationship with London-based financier, Filippos Kodellas de la Morena.

She has never spoken publicly about her ex-fiancé or their split.

What do we know about Wolfie and Beatrice as a stepmother?

Princess Beatrice opened up on becoming a stepmother in March this year, telling the Evening Standard to mark World Book Day: "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime."

Wolfie played a key role in the wedding of Beatrice and Edoardo, acting as page boy at the ceremony in Windsor back in July 2020.

While we do not know a lot about Edoardo's first child, the couple's statement regarding the birth of their little girl is a clear indicator he will be very involved in his sister's life.