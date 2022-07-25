Exclusive

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me

By Naomi Bartram

Ellie Goulding talks about her wedding song, musical heroes and loving Harry Styles' music in Heart's 'Songs That Define Me'.

Ellie Goulding has admitted she is a big fan of Harry Styles’ music.

The 35-year-old joined us for Heart’s Songs That Define Me, where she called Watermelon Sugar ‘the perfect summer anthem’.

When asked what song reminds her of summer, Ellie said: “I’m just going to go with it because I genuinely think he’s a brilliant artist.

“I’m going to say Harry Styles Watermelon Sugar because it’s an annoyingly perfect summer anthem and I think he’s really, really talented and his new album is so good.”

Ellie Goulding is a fan of Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

Ellie welcomed her first baby Arthur with husband Caspar Jopling back in April 2021, and said Weathered by Jack Garrat reminds her of an important relationship as it was her first dance song at her wedding in 2019.

Elsewhere in the chat, Ellie said that her musical hero is Bjork because it made her feel confident in her own voice.

“I didn’t know that a voice so unusual could be so beautiful and hit me as hard as it did,” she said.

“She gave me the acceptance to sing how I did as my voice was a bit unusual, where I grew up I thought my voice was too strange and my lyrics were a bit dark and a bit weird.

“I felt like she gave me confidence to carry on doing what I was doing.”

Watch the full video in the player above.