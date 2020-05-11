Elon Musk's mum shares baby X Æ A-12's nickname - and it's much easier to pronounce

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their baby last week. Picture: PA/Getty

Elon Musk and Grimes shared the unusual name they'd given to their baby boy last week.

Elon Musk caused quite a stir last week when he revealed that he and his partner Grimes have named their baby X Æ A-12.

The Tesla CEO, 32, announced that the pair had welcomed their first baby together last week, unveiling the unusual name on Twitter.

His mother Maye Musk has now taken to Twitter to reveal her nickname for the tot, sharing a picture of her son cradling the baby captioned: "X, welcome to this world. You are so adorable".

Elon and Grimes have caused some confusion over the pronunciation of the name, with Grimes stating on Instagram: "It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

However, Elon later claimed on a podcast with Joe Rogan that the name was pronounced 'Ash', saying: "I mean it's just X, the letter X, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash'.

He also added that A-12 was "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."

Grimes, 28, previously announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing in a post: "I feel like I was woefully ill prepared (because) I (don't know) if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be.

"I just didn't (really) understand what I was getting into. It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas (though), but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha."

