Elon Musk's mum shares baby X Æ A-12's nickname - and it's much easier to pronounce

11 May 2020, 08:39 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 09:13

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their baby last week
Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their baby last week. Picture: PA/Getty

Elon Musk and Grimes shared the unusual name they'd given to their baby boy last week.

Elon Musk caused quite a stir last week when he revealed that he and his partner Grimes have named their baby X Æ A-12.

Read more: Sheridan Smith 'overwhelmed with love' as she welcomes baby boy

The Tesla CEO, 32, announced that the pair had welcomed their first baby together last week, unveiling the unusual name on Twitter.

His mother Maye Musk has now taken to Twitter to reveal her nickname for the tot, sharing a picture of her son cradling the baby captioned: "X, welcome to this world. You are so adorable".

Read more: Crafty mum reveals how she folds fitted sheets completely flat in seconds

Elon and Grimes have caused some confusion over the pronunciation of the name, with Grimes stating on Instagram: "It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

However, Elon later claimed on a podcast with Joe Rogan that the name was pronounced 'Ash', saying: "I mean it's just X, the letter X, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash'.

He also added that A-12 was "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."

Grimes, 28, previously announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing in a post: "I feel like I was woefully ill prepared (because) I (don't know) if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be.

"I just didn't (really) understand what I was getting into. It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas (though), but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha."

NOW READ:

Crafty mum reveals how she folds fitted sheets completely flat in seconds

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Michelle Keegan has said she would love to work with Peter Kay

Michelle Keegan says she would love to work with Peter Kay as she confirms he’s ‘in talks’ to join new series of Brassic
Captain Tom Moore is reportedly working on his first book about his life

Captain Tom Moore 'lands £1.5million book deal for life story'
Phillip Schofield said he was in a 'state of confusion' after last night's lockdown update

Phillip Schofield says new lockdown guidance has 'tipped him over the edge' as he slams 'astonishing' new rules

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her khaki shirt dress from Whistles
Sheridan Smith and Jamie Horn have welcomed a baby boy

Sheridan Smith 'overwhelmed with love' as she welcomes baby boy

Trending on Heart

Paul Mescal plays Connel in Normal People

How old is Normal People actor Paul Mescal and who is he dating?

TV & Movies

People are being encouraged to leave their packages three days before opening them

UK warned to leave parcels for 72 hours before opening in order to stop coronavirus spread

News

Can domestic cleaners work during lockdown? (stock images)

Can cleaners work in homes during lockdown? Latest government advice

News

A woman has revealed how she removes red wine stains

Woman removes stubborn red wine stain from her carpet in seconds using £2.80 product

Lifestyle

Ashley Roberts revealed two very awkward encounters with Justin Timberlake

Ashley Roberts recalls awkward moment Justin Timberlake tried to chat her up