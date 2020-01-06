Elton John screams with joy as Taron Egerton scoops 'Best Actor' at the Golden Globes

Cameras caught the moving moment as the Hollywood actor was announced as the winner of best actor.

Awards season has well and truly kicked off with the Golden Globes taking place last night over the pond in Beverly Hills.

Taron Egerton, 30, won the best actor in a motion picture (comedy or musical) at the glitzy awards for his performance as Elton John in his biopic, Rocketman.

Elton was overjoyed with the win. Picture: Twitter

The pair are great friends and have been close since Taron's casting. Picture: PA

The Welsh star beat huge actors such as Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) to the coveted award and his table's reaction was priceless.

Elton John, 72, cheered Taron on and jumped on his feet when his name was announced as the winner, waving his fists in the air and screaming with glee.

However, there was a slight awkward moment caught on camera as the Your Song singer was left hanging by the young actor, as he waited for a hug to celebrate the moment but Egerton dashed off onto the stage.

The actor scooped the Golden Globe. Picture: PA

But he made it up in his speech, thanking the music legend for everything he'd done for him on-stage.

Taron said: "I’m so honoured to be nominated alongside a bunch of legitimate icons"

"This role has changed my life. It’s been the best experience of my life."

He continued: "To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for living life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend".

He then dedicated the award to his mum, Christine, with whom he's incredibly close with and brings to many of his red carpet appearances.