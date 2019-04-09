What happened to Emilia Clarke? Game Of Thrones star’s double brain aneurysm explained

9 April 2019, 14:31

Emilia Clarke has spoken out about her brain surgery in 2011
Emilia Clarke has spoken out about her brain surgery in 2011. Picture: Getty

GoT's Emilia Clarke was hospitalised after developing a double brain aneurysm in 2011

Emilia Clarke has shared unseen photographs of herself having brain surgery back in 2011.

The actress, who plays Daenerys in Game of Thrones, revealed in an essay for the New Yorker that she needed surgery after suffering two brain aneurysms in 2011.

She explained that the first one occurred in February of that year, which was shortly after filming for the first series of Game of Thrones had finished.

Emilia Clarke shared the photos on CBS Sunday Morning
Emilia Clarke shared the photos on CBS Sunday Morning. Picture: CBS / YouTube

What happened with Emilia Clarke's brain aneurysms?

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, Emilia opened up about the health scare.

She said that while she was in the gym she felt an "excruciating pain" in her head, and likened it to "an elastic band [that] just went like snap".

Emelia said that she felt "enormous amount of pressure" before realising that she was unable to stand or walk.

She added: "And in that moment I knew I was being brain damaged."

Emilia Clarke shared the photos of her having brain surgery
Emilia Clarke shared the photos of her having brain surgery. Picture: CBS / YouTube

What is a brain aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is an uncommon form of stroke caused by a bleeding of the brain, the NHS website states.

Following her experience, Emilia set up a charity called Same You, which she aimed to raise awareness for the "invisible disease that is brain injury".

