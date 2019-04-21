Emily Atack sparks engagement rumours after confirming new romance with Rob Jowers

21 April 2019, 11:42

'TRIC Awards' 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
'TRIC Awards' 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The I’m A Celeb star sends social media into meltdown as fans spot a ring on her finger

Emily Atack sparked speculation that she got engaged over the weekend after posting a picture of herself with boyfriend Rob Jowers that also showed a huge ring on her wedding finger.

The Inbetweeners actress, 29, uploaded the sweet snap of herself and her new man with her hand placed sweetly on his chest displaying the huge silver sparkler.

And despite not making an official announcement, fans went crazy over the photo that was captioned with: “Happy Easter one n’all.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter one n’all 🌻

A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatackofficial) on

“I must be living under a rock. Totally thought you were single, but you’re getting hitched! Congratulations!” said one excited follower.

Another fan wrote: “Is that an engagement ring? Am I being blind or far behind? Happy Easter lovely lady! Xx”

“Are you engaged? Who’s this hunk?” asked another.

But the I’m A Celeb favourite, who made it to the final of the hit ITV show, soon dismissed the rumours in an Instagram Story that jokingly warned fans to “stop scaring him off!”

She said: “By the way, I’m not engaged. The picture had flipped around like it does. I have a ring here on my right hand, which is the other side.

“Stop scaring him off! He’s a new boyfriend. He’s going to get very scared.”

Emily addressed the engagement rumours in an Instagram Story and told fans to "stop scaring him off!"
Emily addressed the engagement rumours in an Instagram Story and told fans to "stop scaring him off!". Picture: Instagram

The loved-up picture finally confirms their romance after Emily teased fans with the potential romance back in February.

She told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: “I am absolutely single, but there is someone I think about and like. I’ve no idea what it will turn into yet.”

“I’m so excited to see what this year will bring and my sole focus is work and my friendships, moving into my new place and getting my life together so when the opportunity for a relationship does come up, I’ll be completely ready for it.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Tom Hanks films a heartwarming video of him personalising Woody dolls for "special" twins

Tom Hanks records touching Toy Story video for twins conjoined at birth
National Television Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Paddy McGuinness gushes over ‘hero’ wife Christine as she campaigns for autism awareness
Holly Willoughby and her children have been taking a sun-soaked break in the Maldives

Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of three children on Maldives trip
The Voice UK judge will be gracing the sofa tonight

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight? Kiefer Sutherland, Olly Murs, Winnie Harlow and more

TV & Movies

Keeley Hawes is a British actress known for her roles in Bodyguard and The Durrells

Who is Keeley Hawes, how old is the Bodyguard actress and is The Durrells star married?

Trending on Heart

Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Adele trends on Twitter as fans predict break-up album

Music

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet ARrivals

Kevin Clifton’s second wife says she overdosed when he ended their marriage

TV & Movies

Oscar Wilde was put on trial for 'indecency' the same year The Importance of Being Earnest launched on stage

Oscar Wilde's trail for homosexuality: The harrowing true story about the Dorian Gray author

Lifestyle

Clothing label Studio is now selling matching outfits for you and your dog

Fashion label sells matching outfits for you and your DOG

Fashion

'The X Factor' Finalists Party

Simon Cowell ‘lines up Leona Lewis, Chico and Shayne Ward’ for X Factor All-Stars

TV & Movies

Kevin Clifton seen on the red carpet during The Olivier...

Kevin Clifton breaks SILENCE on Stacey Dooley romance with sweet tribute

TV & Movies