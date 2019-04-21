Emily Atack sparks engagement rumours after confirming new romance with Rob Jowers

'TRIC Awards' 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The I’m A Celeb star sends social media into meltdown as fans spot a ring on her finger

Emily Atack sparked speculation that she got engaged over the weekend after posting a picture of herself with boyfriend Rob Jowers that also showed a huge ring on her wedding finger.

The Inbetweeners actress, 29, uploaded the sweet snap of herself and her new man with her hand placed sweetly on his chest displaying the huge silver sparkler.

And despite not making an official announcement, fans went crazy over the photo that was captioned with: “Happy Easter one n’all.”

“I must be living under a rock. Totally thought you were single, but you’re getting hitched! Congratulations!” said one excited follower.

Another fan wrote: “Is that an engagement ring? Am I being blind or far behind? Happy Easter lovely lady! Xx”

“Are you engaged? Who’s this hunk?” asked another.

But the I’m A Celeb favourite, who made it to the final of the hit ITV show, soon dismissed the rumours in an Instagram Story that jokingly warned fans to “stop scaring him off!”

She said: “By the way, I’m not engaged. The picture had flipped around like it does. I have a ring here on my right hand, which is the other side.

“Stop scaring him off! He’s a new boyfriend. He’s going to get very scared.”

Emily addressed the engagement rumours in an Instagram Story and told fans to "stop scaring him off!". Picture: Instagram

The loved-up picture finally confirms their romance after Emily teased fans with the potential romance back in February.

She told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: “I am absolutely single, but there is someone I think about and like. I’ve no idea what it will turn into yet.”

“I’m so excited to see what this year will bring and my sole focus is work and my friendships, moving into my new place and getting my life together so when the opportunity for a relationship does come up, I’ll be completely ready for it.”