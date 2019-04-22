Emmerdale’s Hayley Tamaddon pregnant with first child at 42

22 April 2019, 11:16

2018 Edinburgh International Film Festival - Day 2
2018 Edinburgh International Film Festival - Day 2. Picture: Getty

The soap star reveals she’s expecting a baby with “wonderful” boyfriend Adrian despite thinking she couldn’t have children

Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon has revealed she’s pregnant with her first child at the “ripe old age” of 42.

The soap star, who announced the baby news on Twitter early this morning, told fans she “couldn’t be happier” as she thought she wasn’t able to conceive.

Hayley, best known for playing Del Dingle on the ITV show, shared a beaming photo of herself cradling her growing bump on social media, telling followers: “EXCITING NEWS TWEET!! I’m so pleased to tell you all...

“I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum and didn’t think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 - I’M PREGNANT!

“We couldn’t be happier.”

Hayley has been with partner Adrian for two years ago.

She was previously dating Joe Tracini, and before that was in a long-term relationship with married comedian Marcus Brigstocke, who left his wife of 12 years to be with her.

In March 2014, she told The Mirror: “My body feels 37 but I still feel 21. I sometimes forget that I’m going to be 40.

“It would be lovely to have kids in the future but for now my main ­concentration is my work.

“I’m not scared of nappies or screaming babies but I’m just not at that point.

“Not many of my friends have settled down either. I’m a workaholic. It’s always work, work, work, I can’t switch it off.”

The 42-year-old is currently starring in the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

You might also recognise her from her previous roles as Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street, and Calista in Shameless.

