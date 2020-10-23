Does Ferne McCann have a boyfriend? Dating history revealed

Ferne McCann's dating history revealed. Picture: Instagram/PA

Who has Ferne McCann dated and does she currently have a boyfriend?

Ferne McCann: First Time mum is back on our screens this week, with the former TOWIE star returning to ITVBe with the sixth season of her reality show.

The former TOWIE star, 30, stars in the show alongside her daughter Sunday, who is just about to turn three.

In the last series of the show, Ferne McCann revealed that she was dating Albie Gibbs, but the pair split in May after being kept apart during lockdown.

Here's your need-to-know on her dating history.

Who has Ferne McCann dated?

Charlie Sims

Ferne was dating Charlie Sims when she first started on The Only Way Is Essex, and the pair were together on and off for five years.

She wrote in her 2016 autobiography Cross My Heart: "I will always love and adore Charlie — he was my best friend and I hope he always will be."

Ferne has also been linked to Russell Brand and Dele Alli.

Ferne dated Charlie Sims for five years. Picture: PA

She previously told Closer magazine: "I’m always going for similar sorts of guys and it’s just not working for me at the moment.

"I know what qualities I’m after I just never seem to go for those. I go for mean boys."

Ferne also dated Arthur Collins in the summer of 2016, rekindled their romance in March 2017, and she fell pregnant at around that time.

He was later charged in connection with an acid attack in a London nightclub, and was found guilty in November 2017.

In April 2018, Ferne was pictured taking Sunday to visit Arthur in prison.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Ferne went to visit Arthur because it is his legal right to see Sunday.

"She is doing it because she has to. Not because she wants to."

When did Ferne split from Albie Gibbs?

Ferne and Albie was in a relationship with Albie Gibbs, who wanted to stay out of the spotlight and lived in New York.

However, she revealed on First Time Mum in May that she had split from her boyfriend after lockdown kept them apart.

She said: "How can I see a future with someone when I can’t physically be with them for the foreseeable future?

"I was naive to think the long distance thing would be OK. We have broken up and it is proper s**t.

"It sucks to say that I think he was the right guy, and I want to stress this, the right guy at the wrong time. But that to me just means it wasn’t right at all. I think yet again, Ferne McCann is officially back on the market."

"There’s a lot of time to think which isn’t the best when you’re an over-thinker.

"I’ve had a lot of time to think and it is massively putting the strain on my relationship.

"Long distance relationships are hard. Not knowing when I’m next going to see him is rubbish. The conversations, it’s dead.

"There’s nothing to talk about is there? 'What are you up to? Not a lot.' It’s very monotonous. It’s completely out of both of our hands. I can’t help but think this is for a reason."

