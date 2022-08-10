First Dates waitress Laura Tott gets married in stunning Devon ceremony

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has shared photos from her wedding. Picture: Inbetween Days Photography

Laura Tott is known as one of the waitresses on Channel 4 series First Dates.

First Dates star Laura Tott has married her partner in a dream ceremony at the luxury Tunnels Beaches resort in Devon.

Laura, who also works as a paramedic, shared a selection of photos of her dress to her Instagram story to mark the special day.

She wore a lace bridal gown with a long train for the big day, which she paired with a gorgeous sheer veil and simple jewellery.

Laura announced her engagement in June of last year, telling fans: "Well I better get planning that hen do.

Laura Tott got married in a dream ceremony in Devon. Picture: Inbetween Days Photography

"Always keep my relationship off social media and I love that it’s just for me, but wanted to share this with you all cos I’m absolutely over the moon.

"Hope you’re all enjoying the sunshine."

Laura joined Channel 4's First Dates as a waitress in season one, but left the show after it made its move from London to Manchester in 2021.

Laura and her new husband posed for photos on the beach. Picture: Inbetween Days Photography

She said at the time: "As you can see, I do not appear in this series of First Dates.

"They have moved up north to a new restaurant and wanted to freshen up the team for this series with some new local faces among the old faces, so I will not be featuring in this new series of First Dates unfortunately."