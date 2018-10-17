Gareth Gates looks unrecognisable in topless gym pictures

Gareth Gates has transformed his body. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Pop Idol star has been spending more time at the gym following his recent heartbreak.

Gareth Gates proved he's all grown up after leaving fans stunned with his latest gym pics.

Showing off his buff transformation, Gareth shared a snap of his "arm day" as he pumped iron, looking a far cry from the young lad who reached the Pop Idol final in 2001.

While Gareth might be spending more time in the gym following his recent split from Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes, he's got no end of admiring fans praising him for his muscular physique.

One fan commented: "Since when did Gareth Gates get this hot?!"

Another flustered fan put: "Wow, Gareth! You look sex all ripped. You should take your top off!"

Faye and Gareth took to social media last month to announce their split after six years together.

Gareth shot to fame on Pop Idol. Picture: GETTY

The couple had many believing they would eventually head down the aisle, after meeting on the set of Legally Blonde in 2012.

However, both Gareth and Faye have confirmed they have split but will remain "the best of friends" in posts on their respective Twitter accounts.

Faye took to her Twitter and wrote: "Unfortunately @Gareth_Gates and I are choosing to take some time apart. We remain the very best of friends. We'd like to Thank you for all your support over the years x."