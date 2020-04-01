Gary Barlow thrills fans with promise of new music as he reveals lockdown inspiration

Gary Barlow has said he is enjoying quarantine. Picture: Instagram

Gary Barlow has revealed he is enjoying being in quarantine because he’s able to “get so much done”.

Former Take That star Gary Barlow has joked that the coronavirus lockdown is “heaven” for him because he can focus on his music.

The 49-year-old even teased that a new album could be on the way soon, as he's got nothing else to do other than write.

Speaking in a recent interview, Gary said: “I don’t mind this lock-down, I think there’s lots of positives.

“I tell you, we’ve been self-isolating in studios, I mean this is heaven for me, this is heaven, I’m loving this.”

He added: “I feel like I’m gloating when I tell people, but this is the time I’ve been waiting for when there’s nothing other than music to do, and I’ve got to be honest, it couldn’t really have come at a better time so I’m really filling my time wisely, loving it.”

Gary Barlow is currently working on new music. Picture: PA Images

But quarantine hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Gary, as he also admitted to bickering with his family.

The star, who is self isolating with wife Dawn and their three children Daniel, 19, Emily, 17, and Daisy, 1, joked the Barlows are ‘arguing everyday’.

Meanwhile, this comes after Gary recently decided to launch “The Crooner Sessions” on social media in a bid to cheer people up during these tough times.

The collaborative sing-song features the boyband star and a different singer each day, including the likes of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating.

Sharing a clip earlier this week, Ronan told his followers: "GB&RK #Thecroonersessions. A virtual Hug for ya all. Two mates missing each other’s company. Love this man and his talent. #RKTwentyTwenty."

And fans were over the moon with the clip, as one wrote: "Brilliant love it lads."

"Best thing we have seen all week. Can we have one of these every day please?!" said another, while ITV presenter Laura Whitmore added: "That’s so lovely!"

Westlife's Shane Filan has also taken part as well as Coldplay's Chris Martin, Rick Astley, Beverly Knight and Jason Donovan.

