Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies in Dubai aged 59

27 November 2019, 09:26 | Updated: 27 November 2019, 09:59

Gary Rhodes passed away on Tuesday evening
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gary Rhodes passed away last night in Dubai with his wife by his side.

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes died last night, on the 26th November, in Dubai.

Gary, famous for his roles in Masterchef and Hell’s Kitchen, had his wife, Jennie, by his side when he passed away.

In a statement, his family said: “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Gary Rhodes was best inwon for his roles on Masterchef and Hell's Kitchen
Gary was the owner of four restaurants, two of which are in Dubai, where the TV star died.

Gary’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Gary's death was reportedly unexpected
One of Gary’s restaurants was located in the Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, who have released their own statement following the star’s death.

The said: “The team at Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

"No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family."

Gary's wife Jennie was with him when he passed away
Gary’s death reportedly was unexpected.

A source told The Sun: “I believe it's come as a shock. He had been living and working out there recently and was enjoying life.

"Things were great. He was happy and life was good. What's happened is devastating for his family.

"He's married with two children and the death has hit them hard."

