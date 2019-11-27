Who was Gary Rhodes? Spiky-haired TV chef's career and life revealed as he dies aged 59

Gary Rhodes and his wife and two sons, pictured in 2003. Picture: Getty

It was announced on Wednesday November 27 that the Michelin-starred chef passed away at home in Dubai with his wife by his side.

Gary Rhodes, celebrity chef famed for his spiky hairstyle and passion for British food, has died aged 59.

There are few details about the chef's cause of death, but here is what we know so far...

Was Gary Rhodes married with kids?

Gary wed Jennie in 1989 after ten years together. They had met while he was at culinary college in Kent, and been together ever since.

They have two children, Samuel and George.

Gary Rhodes and wife Jennie pictured in 2003. Picture: Getty

How did Gary Rhodes die?

It has not been revealed how Gary Rhodes died, but a statement released by his family revealed that he had died at home in Dubai.

It explained that he had died on Tuesday "with his beloved wife Jennie by his side".

It read: “The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE,” it reads.

“Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

Gary Rhodes was famed for his kind persona and spiky hair. Picture: Getty

When did Gary Rhodes move to Dubai?

Gary Rhodes ran two restaurants in Dubai. He moved to the Arab country in 2011 and opened his first restaurant in Abu Dhabi in 2013.

His two Dubai restaurants were Rhodes W1 at Grosvenor House Dubai and another named Rhodes Twenty10 at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort.

The hotels released a joint statement, reading: “The team at Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE. Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

Gary Rhodes, pictured in 2011, has died aged 59. Picture: Getty

“No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family.”

Gary previously said he was drawn to the Emirate for personal reasons - not because of money.

He told Gulf News in 2017: “It’s about being happy — the money is purely a supplement.

"When I started in kitchens in the ‘70s, with a weekend job while I went to college, the salary was a pittance — £7 a week — and never in those days did we have any sort of celebrity status, or aspire to great financial success. You were a cook down in the dungeons and you had to get on with it.

"You had to love it and, you know, I still love it. So money’s always been secondary.

“When that contract came up, I just felt we’d taken it as far as we could with that operation in London, and I wanted to go on to something fresh, and I felt I could do that here.

"I wanted to prove a point over here and there are many more things I still want to do here.”

What TV shows did Gary Rhodes present?

Gary Rhodes was familiar to fans of Masterchef, Hell's Kitchen and his own show, Rhodes Around Britain.

He presented Masterchef USA for two series in 2000 and 2001.

It was his passion for British cuisine that will be his true legacy to the culinary world.