Gemma Collins to 'make documentary about her fertility treatment'

Gemma Collins is reportedly in talks to make a new documentary. Picture: Alamy

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins is reportedly in talks to make a BBC documentary about her journey to get pregnant.

The former TOWIE star, 40, reportedly in talks with the BBC to document her journey to motherhood, after being open with her fans about her desire to have a baby.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Gemma is on a mission to become a mum and she wants her followers along for the ride.

"She’s working on a documentary which will follow her as she confronts her own fertility and chances of becoming a mother.

Gemma has been open about her struggle to have children. Picture: Alamy

“Gemma was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can make it a lot more difficult to conceive naturally.

"She wanted her fans to see her journey in case what she discovered would help someone watching.

“All the major channels have been in touch.

"The BBC is the frontrunner at the moment and they are eager to get Gemma on board.

"But Channel 4, who commissioned Gemma’s self-harm documentary, have also shown interest, along with ITV, who aired her Diva series.

Gemma is dating car sales boss Rami Hawash. Picture: Alamy

"She isn’t rushing into anything and talks are continuing.

"But like most of her shows, this documentary will be a rollercoaster watch."

Gemma, who has tragically suffered three miscarriages, opened up about her fertility struggles in an episode of TOWIE in 2017, revealing that she had a low egg count in an emotional episode.

She is currently dating car repairs boss Rami Hawash, and said earlier this year: "My main focus this year will be to really be comfortable being Gemma Collins, and definitely committing and giving quality time to a relationship — and hopefully I am going to have a baby."