Gemma Collins to 'make documentary about her fertility treatment'

1 October 2021, 12:37

Gemma Collins is reportedly in talks to make a new documentary
Gemma Collins is reportedly in talks to make a new documentary. Picture: Alamy

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins is reportedly in talks to make a BBC documentary about her journey to get pregnant.

Gemma Collins looks set to make a documentary about her fertility treatment.

The former TOWIE star, 40, reportedly in talks with the BBC to document her journey to motherhood, after being open with her fans about her desire to have a baby.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Gemma is on a mission to become a mum and she wants her followers along for the ride.

"She’s working on a documentary which will follow her as she confronts her own fertility and chances of becoming a mother.

Gemma has been open about her struggle to have children
Gemma has been open about her struggle to have children. Picture: Alamy

“Gemma was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can make it a lot more difficult to conceive naturally.

"She wanted her fans to see her journey in case what she discovered would help someone watching.

“All the major channels have been in touch.

"The BBC is the frontrunner at the moment and they are eager to get Gemma on board.

"But Channel 4, who commissioned Gemma’s self-harm documentary, have also shown interest, along with ITV, who aired her Diva series.

Gemma is dating car sales boss Rami Hawash
Gemma is dating car sales boss Rami Hawash. Picture: Alamy

"She isn’t rushing into anything and talks are continuing.

"But like most of her shows, this documentary will be a rollercoaster watch."

Gemma, who has tragically suffered three miscarriages, opened up about her fertility struggles in an episode of TOWIE in 2017, revealing that she had a low egg count in an emotional episode.

She is currently dating car repairs boss Rami Hawash, and said earlier this year: "My main focus this year will be to really be comfortable being Gemma Collins, and definitely committing and giving quality time to a relationship — and hopefully I am going to have a baby."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

How many episodes of Squid Game are there?

How many episodes of Squid Game are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish soon

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Midnight Mass are there?

How many episodes of Midnight Mass are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

There are 21 episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight UK final will air tonight

Married at First Sight UK confirms when the final episode will air after technical issues

TV & Movies

Ugly Betty could be returning to TV...

Ugly Betty 'in talks to return after 11 years'

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was furious at one of the questions on The Chase

The Chase's Bradley Walsh outraged over ‘unfair’ history question

The Chase

A new Squid Game fan theory could change everything we thought we knew about the ending...

New Squid Game fan theory could change everything about the twist ending

TV & Movies

These skull logs are perfect for creating the ultimate spooky setting this Halloween

You can now buy skull-shaped 'logs' for the perfect Halloween fire

Lifestyle

Katherine Dow Blyton has played Harriet Finch since 2013

Inside Emmerdale's Katherine Dow Blyton's life as Harriet Finch returns to the soap

TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers think Joe Tate will return

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Joe Tate return twist

TV & Movies

Todd Carty played Mark Fowler in EastEnders

Where is EastEnders actor Todd Carty now?

TV & Movies

E4 had to post an apology after technical issues

Married At First Sight UK fans baffled as wrong episode is aired instead of finale

TV & Movies