George Michael's sister Melanie found dead on Christmas Day – exactly three years after pop star's death

Ms Panayiotou was found dead by her sister Yioda on Christmas Day, according to reports. Picture: Getty

The Wham! singer's sibling reportedly passed away at her flat in London on the third anniversary of her brother's death.

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her flat on Christmas Day – exactly three years after the pop star's death, a family statement has revealed.

The 55-year-old hairdresser was discovered by her sibling Yioda Panayiotou on the 25th December in her London home on the third anniversary of her brother's passing.

We are saddened to hear of the loss of Melanie Panayiotou, George’s sister. Sending all our hugs and thoughts to the Panayiotou family. 💜 pic.twitter.com/WSkRlmbnOr — Lovelies.help (@LoveliesHelp) December 27, 2019

According to reports, the London Ambulance Service alerted the Metropolitan Police, who said it was called to "reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3".

The Met added: "The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

"A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances."

George Michael's sister passed away on Christmas Day 2019. Picture: Getty

The Panayiotou family's lawyer also released a statement, which read: "We can confirm that very tragically, Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time."

The Wham! star died on Christmas Day 2016 aged 53 as a result of heart and liver disease, a coroner confirmed at the time.

He passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, of "natural causes" and was found "lying peacefully in bed" by his partner Fadi Fawaz.

A message from George's family. Please read here: https://t.co/W3iGGog7GG pic.twitter.com/t8NazyVSZy — George Michael Official (@GeorgeMOfficial) December 23, 2019

George and Melanie were said to have a close relationship, with the music mogul leaving his sister £50milllion in his will and a large part of his estate.

The make-up artist, who used to cut the pop star's hair on tour, has always spoken kindly of her brother.

Just days before his anniversary, the Last Christmas hitmaker's family asked people to continue doing "good deeds in his memory".

On the Brit singer's official Twitter page they released a message, which detailed how they had "come full circle again" and now "fully appreciate quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music."

It continued by praising his "powerful" songs and said the family felt as though he was "still with us".

They finished the heartfelt message by saying: "We are, as usual, staying as positive as possible, which is what we and Yog would wish for you all, and we are all hoping for a peaceful 2020.

"We’ll close by saying, don’t forget to say your ‘I Love You’s’ and enjoy your celebrations wherever you are. Thank you so much for your kind messages, they lift us when things are tough.

"Keep on doing those good deeds in his memory, ‘paying it forward’ if you can.

"‘Take Care’ he says from up there in the stars, with mum, Anselmo, and his beloved doggies.

"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and celebrations to you all – we send our best from here in London!

"Melanie, Yioda, Jack & David x."