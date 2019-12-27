George Michael's sister Melanie found dead on Christmas Day – exactly three years after pop star's death

27 December 2019, 17:36 | Updated: 27 December 2019, 17:38

Ms Panayiotou was found dead by her sister Yioda on Christmas Day, according to reports.
Ms Panayiotou was found dead by her sister Yioda on Christmas Day, according to reports. Picture: Getty

The Wham! singer's sibling reportedly passed away at her flat in London on the third anniversary of her brother's death.

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her flat on Christmas Day – exactly three years after the pop star's death, a family statement has revealed.

The 55-year-old hairdresser was discovered by her sibling Yioda Panayiotou on the 25th December in her London home on the third anniversary of her brother's passing.

According to reports, the London Ambulance Service alerted the Metropolitan Police, who said it was called to "reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3".

The Met added: "The death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

"A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances."

Read more: Katie Price sparks concern after sharing worrying health update about terminally ill mum Amy

George Michael's sister passed away on Christmas Day 2019.
George Michael's sister passed away on Christmas Day 2019. Picture: Getty

The Panayiotou family's lawyer also released a statement, which read: "We can confirm that very tragically, Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time."

The Wham! star died on Christmas Day 2016 aged 53 as a result of heart and liver disease, a coroner confirmed at the time.

He passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, of "natural causes" and was found "lying peacefully in bed" by his partner Fadi Fawaz.

George and Melanie were said to have a close relationship, with the music mogul leaving his sister £50milllion in his will and a large part of his estate.

The make-up artist, who used to cut the pop star's hair on tour, has always spoken kindly of her brother.

Just days before his anniversary, the Last Christmas hitmaker's family asked people to continue doing "good deeds in his memory".

On the Brit singer's official Twitter page they released a message, which detailed how they had "come full circle again" and now "fully appreciate quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music."

It continued by praising his "powerful" songs and said the family felt as though he was "still with us".

Read more: More drama for Caroline Flack as Channel 4 consider axing her controversial new show The Surjury

They finished the heartfelt message by saying: "We are, as usual, staying as positive as possible, which is what we and Yog would wish for you all, and we are all hoping for a peaceful 2020.

"We’ll close by saying, don’t forget to say your ‘I Love You’s’ and enjoy your celebrations wherever you are. Thank you so much for your kind messages, they lift us when things are tough.

"Keep on doing those good deeds in his memory, ‘paying it forward’ if you can.

"‘Take Care’ he says from up there in the stars, with mum, Anselmo, and his beloved doggies.

"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and celebrations to you all – we send our best from here in London!

"Melanie, Yioda, Jack & David x."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly confessed she was "terrified" during her very first co-hosting job with Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby describes 'terror' of working with Phillip Schofield for the first time
Lauren Goodger revealed she was rushed to hospital on Boxing Day.

Lauren Goodger sparks concern after being hospitalised following 'world's worst hangover'
Caroline Flack is said to have seen the Channel 4 show as as step in to the 'mainstream'

More drama for Caroline Flack as Channel 4 consider axing her controversial new show The Surjury

TV & Movies

Katie Price shares worrying health news with fans about her terminally ill mum, Amy.

Katie Price sparks concern after sharing worrying health update about terminally ill mum Amy
A number of celebrities welcomed babies this year

Celebrity babies born in 2019: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Oscar Ramsey, Rex Swash and more

Trending on Heart

Viewers have been demanding more episodes of Gavin & Stacey since Christmas Day.

Ruth Jones teases Nessa and Smithy wedding after Gavin & Stacey cliffhanger

TV & Movies

Children have been getting their fingers trapped in a hole at the bottom of the Glamper van toy

Parents issue warning after their kids are injured by LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper van toys

Lifestyle

The unnamed woman asked the internet for advice after the hurtful snub

Wife horrified after mother-in-law gives husband photo album... full of pictures of his ex

Lifestyle

The mum has said she's struggling to save for her dream wedding (stock images)

Mum-of-seven asks friends to donate 27k for dream Disneyland wedding

Lifestyle

Kate and Rio are celebrating Christmas on the beach

Kate Ferdinand delights fans with rare picture celebrating Christmas with husband Rio and his kids