Who is Giovanni Pernice's girlfriend Maura Higgins and how long have they been together?

18 September 2021, 15:39

Your need-to-know on Maura and Giovanni's relationship. Picture: Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice is currently in a relationship with Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Earlier this year, Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice went public with his new girlfriend Maura Higgins.

After a some speculation that they had got together, the couple shared loved up photos of themselves to their respective Instagrams.

Maura shared a stunning snap of them by the sea alongside the caption: "I'm yours" and fans rushed to comment their excitement.

One person wrote: "What the actual wasn’t expecting [this] at all", and another added: "Well this came out of nowhere!"

Here's your need-to-know on their relationship...

When did Maura and Giovanni get together?

We don't know exactly when the couple got together, but they were first linked in June after being spotted watching the Euro 2020 match at Wembley together.

On July 2, they were spotted again, this time partying together in Blackpool.

A member of the public told The Sun at the time: "They looked totally smitten with each other."

Who is Maura Higgins?

Maura shot to fame in 2019 after appearing on season five of ITV2 series Love Island. She got together with Curtis Pritchard on the show, but the pair split a few weeks after leaving.

She was also in a high-profile relationship with her Love Island co-star Chris Taylor but the pair announced they'd gone their separate ways in May of this year.

Maura confirmed news of their split to Instagram, writing: "It breaks my heart to even type this.

"But I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship.

"There is no wrong doing on either side. We still love, care and respect each other deeply from the minute we met each other we've been very close friends and that will never change.

"There is no regret, life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work, but we have realised we work better being friends.

"While I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories, this is the truth.

"I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters. Thank you for all of the love and support."

