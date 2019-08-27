GMB viewers baffled after James 'Arg' Argent walks off during his live presenting debut

James Argent walked off the set this morning. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The TOWIE star co-presented the early morning show today, but walked off in the middle of a live broadcast.

Richard Madely and Charlotte Hawkins were left looking awkward today after James Argent got up and walked off the set of Good Morning Britain.

Argent - widely known as Arg - replaced show regular Richard Arnold on the ITV show this morning and discussed a number of entertainment topics with Madely and Hawkins, but made a huge blunder.

As the show's segment was wrapping up Charlotte finished with: "Thank you so much for that and we will see you again later."

But instead of staying in his seat and waiting for the show to cut to commercials, Arg walked off as the cameras panned around the studio.

It was impossible to miss the 31-year-old getting up and walking out of the studio, leaving presenter Charlotte grimacing with awkwardness.

Arg was happy presenting the section and had plenty of laughs with his co-hosts. Picture: ITV

The TOWIE star walked out of the studio and could be seen when cameras were panning around. Picture: ITV

The Essex lad has tried his hand at presenting in the past and received mixed reviews, but the boyfriend of self-proclaimed diva, Gemma Collins, seems to be getting a bit of a diva rep himself.

Arg took to his personal Twitter account to address the whole situation, after GMB highlighted it on theirs, and he was subject to some cruel taunts from viewers.

🤣🤣🤣 My breakfast was getting cold!!! https://t.co/CtEuT6dl7v — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) August 27, 2019

Joking that "my breakfast was getting cold!!!", James received replied such as: "Nobody cares mate" and "Big fry up then? No surprise there!"

Another cruel troll added: "Waddle waddle off the set! Literally can't even walk properly!".

Arg has been on a weight loss journey over the past few weeks as he's training to swim the English Channel for charity following a struggle with his size.

The star has been open about his body image issues and that he's actively trying to change his lifestyle.

Plenty also rushed to defend the star, with one commenting: "OMG people are so horrible" and "He's such a likeable bloke and doing great things for charity".