Fans defend Gordon Ramsay after he's accused of 'putting baby Oscar in danger' on slippery logs

Gordon Ramsay sparked concern with his followers. Picture: Instagram

Gordon Ramsay has sparked concern among his fans after he took his baby on an adventure.

TV chef Gordan Ramsay is currently enjoying a well earned break in Cornwall with his little family, and has been documenting it on Instagram.

But one clip shared on wife Tana’s social media has worried his fans after she showed Gordon, 54, attempting to walk over some logs with baby Oscar on his shoulders.

In the video, the chef can be seen carrying his nine-month-old as he attempts to jump on some floating logs.

Alongside it, she referenced their eldest son, who has recently joined the Royal Marines, writing: "Where is Jack, the real action man when I need him..... @gordongram @oscarjramsay".

Despite little Oscar looking totally unfazed while dressed in an adorable onesie, one fan commented: “Hang on there... that looks very slippery 😯”

“Hmmmm could have ended badly.... glad it didnt”, said a second, while a third added: “Okay watching this gave me WAY too much anxiety. I was convinced the baby was going flying.”

And a fourth agreed: “Could you imagine if you fell, the injuries your wee boy would’ve had.”

But one follower was quick to defend the couple, as they hit back: “The baby has a puffy suit on and a hat.

“Gordon is more than capable at keeping his child safe. The worst that could have happened was all of them getting wet, or falling onto sand.

“The wood is not fixed in concrete, even if the child fell on the wood, it would have bounced.”

They added: “Parenting police out, in force. @tanaramsay @gordongram 😘 Gorgeous baby, and daddy. 😉”

Gordon and Tana, 44, welcomed Oscar on April 4 this year, announcing his arrival with a photo on Instagram.

It was captioned: "After 3 BAFTAs and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar.

"Please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12.58 today for some lunch Xxx."

The couple already have four children, Megan, 21, Jack and Holly, 19, and Tilly, 17.

Tana recently shared a sweet photo of their youngest son sporting a full head of blonde hair styled exactly like Gordon's.

And fans were quick to point out the likeness, with one writing: "Omg so like his dad,” and a second said: "He is just like his dad!"