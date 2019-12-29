Gordon Ramsay shows off washboard abs in topless picture... and fans can't cope

The near-Naked chef! Gordon Ramsay poses with sons Jack and Oscar. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

Gordon Ramsay has gone all Baywatch on us by posing in a pair of skimpy red swim shorts.

Well known for his fiery temper, it's now his army of fans who have got hot under the collar.

The chef posted the photo of himself posing with his sons Jack, 19, and Oscar, 8 months, wearing matching gear on Instagram.

He wrote: "New shorts for Christmas @oscarjramsay @_jackrams3y_"

Within just a few hours the cute picture had notched up more than half a million likes.

Fans wrote: "Oh my Gordon", "I. Am. Sweating" and "That is some body Gordon!"

Some eagle-eyed followers pointed the Baywatch resemblance, with one commenting: "Giving David Hasslehoff a run for his money" while another added "Baywatch boys".

Others just simply replied with flame and heart emojis.

Gordon is a fitness fanatic and regularly goes to the gym, swims and enjoys bike rides.

He even schedules in two Ironman triathlons a year to maintain his motivation.

On top of that he is a fine footballer and regularly takes part in charity matches with pal David Beckham.

Is there anything this man can't do!?

Gordon and Tana welcomed baby Oscar in April to complete their brood.

In addition to Jack, they are also parents to Megan, 21, Holly, 19 and Tilly, 17.

They spent Christmas at home in matching PJs, before jetting off to the Maldives for a sunshine New Year break.

Clearly matching clobber is a thing in this household!