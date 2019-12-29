Gordon Ramsay shows off washboard abs in topless picture... and fans can't cope

On Air Now
Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Sian Welby 10am - 1pm
29 December 2019, 10:39 | Updated: 29 December 2019, 10:52
Gordon Ramsay has gone all Baywatch on us by posing in a pair of skimpy red swim shorts.
Well known for his fiery temper, it's now his army of fans who have got hot under the collar.
The chef posted the photo of himself posing with his sons Jack, 19, and Oscar, 8 months, wearing matching gear on Instagram.
He wrote: "New shorts for Christmas @oscarjramsay @_jackrams3y_"
Within just a few hours the cute picture had notched up more than half a million likes.
Fans wrote: "Oh my Gordon", "I. Am. Sweating" and "That is some body Gordon!"
Some eagle-eyed followers pointed the Baywatch resemblance, with one commenting: "Giving David Hasslehoff a run for his money" while another added "Baywatch boys".
Others just simply replied with flame and heart emojis.
View this post on Instagram
So proud of @_jackrams3y_ competing in his first ever @ironmantri on Sunday in Staffordshire , good luck best mate and when in doubt think of all the less fortunate children currently in @greatormondst , head down and cross that finish line #teamramsay @ironman70.3 GB thank you Dean @huubdesign @iamspecialized @tower_26
Gordon is a fitness fanatic and regularly goes to the gym, swims and enjoys bike rides.
He even schedules in two Ironman triathlons a year to maintain his motivation.
On top of that he is a fine footballer and regularly takes part in charity matches with pal David Beckham.
Is there anything this man can't do!?
View this post on Instagram
Iron Chef to Ironman for @greatormondst #teamramsay London Triathlon can’t wait ! Great way to shake off jet lag.... good luck and congrats to all athletes and a BIG THANK YOU to all the volunteers & sponsors couldn’t do it with out you ! @will_usher_precision_coach @iamspecialized_tri @huubdesign @_jackrams3y_ @megan__ramsay
Gordon and Tana welcomed baby Oscar in April to complete their brood.
In addition to Jack, they are also parents to Megan, 21, Holly, 19 and Tilly, 17.
They spent Christmas at home in matching PJs, before jetting off to the Maldives for a sunshine New Year break.
Clearly matching clobber is a thing in this household!