Tana Ramsay shares ADORABLE snap of baby son Oscar in a bubble bath

Oscar is the fifth child to join the Ramsay family. Picture: Instagram

The mother-of-five gushes over her tiny newborn as she tells fans bathing him is her "favourite time of day"

Tana Ramsay has given fans a glimpse into life caring for newborn son Oscar by posting a sweet snap of him in a bubble bath on Instagram.

The 44-year-old took to social media to share the adorable picture with her 178,000 Instagram followers and admitted it was moments like this she cherished the most.

Captioning the cute photo with a blue heart emoji, she wrote: "Favourite time of the day."

Mother-of-five Tana, who has been married to TV chef Gordon Ramsay, 52, for 23 years, gave birth to Oscar James Ramsay on April 4, 2019.

He is the fifth child to join the Ramsay family, which also includes Tilly, 17, Megan, 21, and twins Jack and Holly, both 19.

Gordon announced their new arrival last month on Instagram with a smiling snap of himself, his wife and baby Oscar.

He wrote: “After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx.”

The couple first told fans they were expecting on New Year’s Day with a heart-warming video message filmed in their family home.

Tana and Gordon were delighted by the news, which comes just two years after they suffered a miscarriage.

Announcing the sad news at the time, Gordon wrote: "Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks.

"We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.

"I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx."