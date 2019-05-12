Tana Ramsay shares ADORABLE snap of baby son Oscar in a bubble bath

12 May 2019, 12:17

Oscar is the fifth child to join the Ramsay family.
Oscar is the fifth child to join the Ramsay family. Picture: Instagram

The mother-of-five gushes over her tiny newborn as she tells fans bathing him is her "favourite time of day"

Tana Ramsay has given fans a glimpse into life caring for newborn son Oscar by posting a sweet snap of him in a bubble bath on Instagram.

The 44-year-old took to social media to share the adorable picture with her 178,000 Instagram followers and admitted it was moments like this she cherished the most.

Captioning the cute photo with a blue heart emoji, she wrote: "Favourite time of the day."

Mother-of-five Tana, who has been married to TV chef Gordon Ramsay, 52, for 23 years, gave birth to Oscar James Ramsay on April 4, 2019.

He is the fifth child to join the Ramsay family, which also includes Tilly, 17, Megan, 21, and twins Jack and Holly, both 19.

Gordon announced their new arrival last month on Instagram with a smiling snap of himself, his wife and baby Oscar.

He wrote: “After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx.”

The couple first told fans they were expecting on New Year’s Day with a heart-warming video message filmed in their family home.

Tana and Gordon were delighted by the news, which comes just two years after they suffered a miscarriage.

Announcing the sad news at the time, Gordon wrote: "Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks.

"We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes.

"I’d especially like to send a big thank you to the amazing team at Portland Hospital for everything they’ve done. Gx."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The Music For Your Mind event will see Roxanne open up about her depression and PTSD.

Roxanne Pallett lands first job since Celebrity Big Brother scandal
The former glamour girl is giving her pop career another go and allegedly wants £5,000 to perform at funerals.

Katie Price to relaunch pop career by ‘singing at funerals for £5,000’
James 'Arg' Argent is off TOWIE.

James Argent ‘sacked from Towie after testing positive for cocaine’
Sky's new drama looks at the life and court of the Russian empress.

Sky releases dramatic Catherine the Great trailer starring Helen Mirren
Chris Hughes shares his brother's good news.

Love Island's Chris Hughes announces his brother is cancer-free

Trending on Heart

The Bake Off judge, 53, splashed the cash at Chester racecourse to mark his girlfriend’s 24th birthday.

Paul Hollywood lavishes girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam with kisses and gifts on her 24th birthday
The TV quizmaster’s separation from wife Katie, 26, comes just weeks after it was revealed she had been cheating on him with lover Scott, 28.

The Chase star Mark Labbett SPLITS from cheating wife Katie

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux

The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

Lifestyle

Can you complete this quiz?

This quiz from 1924 has players stumped

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon gets real about pregnancy.

There's no glowing, Stacey Solomon jokes about pregnancy sweat